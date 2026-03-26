Renault Duster Reimagined By AI As Rugged Off-Roader - Would You Drive It?

Renault recently launched the Duster in the Indian market at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is marketing it as an SUV that can be used across multiple terrains. The move seems apt, considering the identity that its predecessor created with all-wheel-drive (AWD) powertrain. However, is it actually a vehicle that can take you through all kinds of surfaces?

In its current form, Duster serves a hint of nostalgia with its design. For the fans of the name, the SUV offers a turbo petrol engine, which fills the gap created by the missing diesel engine when compared to the previous generation. However, it misses out on the AWD. In theory, the missing system limits its usage across different territories.

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To make the Renault Duster capable of clearing all kinds of obstacles, we asked Artificial Intelligence (AI) to imagine the SUV as a rugged off-roader. The software paid attention to detail and created images that present the vehicle as something that represents a wild imagination achieved through significant modification work.

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To begin, the Renault Duster got a new set of shoes. It got equipped with much bigger off-road tyres with deep treads resembling a rock-crawler SUV. To help it go through all kinds of terrains, it has high side walls wrapped around black steel wheels. Something ideal for an off-road SUV. Additionally, the suspension system has been modified with a lift kit. All of it contributes to an increased ground clearance and better approach and departure angles.

Visually, the SUV gets an off-road steel bumper replacing the standard bumper with an electric winch with cable. This is complemented by D-ring shackles. The SUV also gets LED lights integrated into the bumper and on the roof.

There are rock slivers and tubular steel rock sliders along with lower side sills protecting the body with extended wheel arches. All of it is complemented by the presence of a tall, form-fitting off-road snorkel intake mounted on the passenger-side A-pillar, elevating the engine air intake point for deep water crossings and keeping dust out of the engine filter.

To make things better, a substantial, full-length black steel roof rack system is installed, replacing the previous simple rails. The rack is loaded with essential recovery equipment, including two red stackable traction boards, a high-lift farm jack, and a black utility gearbox. Meanwhile, the body colour is the same, which goes well with the modifications.