2027 KTM 690 Rally Breaks Cover With Dakar Styling

KTM has unveiled the 2027 690 Rally in Europe as a long-range, trail-oriented adventure motorcycle based on the 690 Enduro R platform. Positioned as the spiritual successor to the KTM 640 Adventure, the new model adds a rally-style front tower, extra fuel capacity, and more touring-focused equipment while retaining the core mechanical package of the Enduro R.

Rally Tower And Dakar-Inspired Design

The 2027 KTM 690 Rally uses a purpose-built rally tower at the front, featuring an integrated windscreen, a revised LED headlamp, and the instrument cluster. The design gives the motorcycle a more Dakar-inspired appearance than the simpler 690 Enduro R, while also offering more protection from wind during long-distance riding.

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KTM has fitted a 12V charging outlet on the right side of the rally tower and a USB Type-C port on the left. The bike's tall screen, slender bodywork, high front mudguard and wire-spoke wheels underline its focus on extended off-road travel rather than primarily road-based touring.

The 690 Rally weighs 161.5 kg dry, with a stated kerb weight of around 176 kg. It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels fitted with tube-type tyres, a combination preferred for demanding terrain but less convenient than tubeless tyres when repairing a puncture on the road.

Fuel Tank Capacity

The central engineering change is the fuel system. KTM has added two front-mounted auxiliary tanks of 3.5 litres each, adding 7 litres of capacity. Together with the 13-litre rear tank, the 690 Rally carries 20 litres of fuel in total.

The motorcycle also allows riders to choose whether it draws fuel from the front tanks, rear tank, or all tanks. This feature can help riders manage weight distribution according to the terrain and the amount of fuel being carried.

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The larger fuel capacity should extend the motorcycle's usable distance between fuel stops, particularly in remote areas, though KTM has not published an official riding range.

Engine, Electronics And Brakes

The 690 Rally retains the 693cc LC4 liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine used in the 690 Enduro R. It produces 79 hp and 73 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed gearbox, an up-and-down quickshifter and ride-by-wire throttle control.

A 4.2-inch TFT display is standard, along with Street and Off-Road riding modes. KTM also offers an optional paid Rally Mode. It enables individual adjustment of throttle response, cornering ABS, and traction control.

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Rally Mode includes Dynamic Slip Adjust, which KTM says can modify traction-control intervention in real time according to available wheel grip. Braking comes from Brembo components: a 300 mm front disc with a two-piston floating caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a single-piston floating caliper.

Suspension And Dimensions

The 690 Rally receives fully adjustable WP XPLOR suspension. Its USD fork offers 235mm of travel and can be adjusted for compression and rebound damping. The rear linkage-type monoshock has 250mm of travel and offers adjustment for preload, rebound, and low- and high-speed compression damping.

It has 265mm of ground clearance, which should be useful on rocks, ruts, and deep trail surfaces. The trade-off is an extremely tall 935mm seat height, meaning the bike will be best suited to taller, experienced riders.

Availability And India Prospects

Production will take place at KTM's Mattighofen factory in Austria, with European dealership availability scheduled from October 2026. KTM has not announced pricing or confirmed the full list of markets that will receive the motorcycle.

An India launch appears unlikely in the near term. For reference, the KTM 690 Enduro R is priced at 13,599 euros in Austria, or roughly Rs 15 lakh before Indian taxes and import duties.