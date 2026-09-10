Caught On Camera: Toyota Fortuner With Flipper Plates Fined By Authorities

A Toyota Fortuner caught on video allegedly using a button-operated device to conceal its rear registration plate has been fined by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Regional Transport Office. Officials removed the unauthorised mechanism from the SUV and fined the owner after footage circulated widely on social media.

Viral Video Shows Plate Being Concealed

The video showed a white Toyota Fortuner with registration number MH 14 LN 4888 travelling in wet conditions near Pune. While the vehicle was moving, a black flap appeared to lower over the rear number plate, making the registration details unreadable.

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The clip was shared online and soon attracted the attention of motorists and authorities. A review of publicly available vehicle-information records indicated that the SUV had accumulated multiple pending traffic challans, largely for overspeeding.

According to reports, the vehicle had 52 pending challans totalling around Rs 1.03 lakh. Other reports cited 55 challans, with the outstanding amount assessed at about Rs 1.03 lakh to Rs 1.22 lakh. The difference appears to reflect the point at which records were checked and whether newer penalties were included.

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Of the challans reported, around 50 were for overspeeding and carried Rs 2,000 penalties. The vehicle was also shown to have violations related to seatbelt use and improper display of the registration mark.

RTO Removes Device And Issues Fine

Following the video, Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO officials traced and inspected the Fortuner. They found unauthorised wiring and alterations connected to a flap mechanism that could cover the rear registration plate at the press of a button.

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The RTO removed the mechanism and fined the owner Rs 4,500 under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The latest penalty relates specifically to the unauthorised modification and concealment device; it is separate from the older challans already recorded against the SUV.

Wakad Police have also registered a case against the owner, who is listed in reports as the vehicle's owner and driver. The legal process will determine the outcome of that case. Authorities have reportedly directed the owner to clear the outstanding challans. The SUV had not been seized at the time of the latest reports.

Why Hidden Plates Are Serious

A registration plate is the primary means by which enforcement agencies, emergency services, toll operators and members of the public can identify a vehicle. Any device that deliberately hides, changes or obscures the plate can interfere with e-challan systems, speed-camera enforcement and investigations into crashes or other offences.