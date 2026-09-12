Rs 505 Kerala Bus Ride Has Wi-Fi, TV, Pantry And Toilet, Goes Viral

A Kerala government bus service offering an airline-style travel experience for just Rs 505 has caught attention online after businessman Harsh Goenka shared a video of the service. The luxury Volvo AC bus operated by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) runs between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. Goenka shared a video of the bus on X on September 11, describing it as a "Business Class" service in Kerala.

The bus is equipped with 36 push-back seats and offers passengers more legroom. Each seat comes with a personal TV screen and a USB charging port. Passengers also get high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the journey.

One of the biggest attractions is the onboard pantry, which provides tea and coffee, along with a mini-fridge. The bus also has a toilet, making it more convenient for passengers travelling on the longer route.

Rs 505 fare for Thiruvananthapuram-Ernakulam journey

The service operates from Monday to Friday. The bus leaves Thiruvananthapuram at 5.30 am and travels via Kollam, Alappuzha and the High Court before reaching Ernakulam at around 9.30 am. It departs from Ernakulam at 5.30 pm for the return journey to Thiruvananthapuram. The reported fare is Rs 505.

Tickets can be booked through the KSRTC website, the Ente KSRTC Neo OPRS app, at booking counters or through the corporation's authorised WhatsApp number.

Harsh Goenka shares video

Harsh Goenka's post has brought fresh attention to Kerala's premium bus service. His post described the service as "Business Class" buses in Kerala.

The Kerala Chief Minister's Office had also shared a video in August highlighting a similar KSRTC Business Class service between Alappuzha and Bengaluru. According to the post, that service operates on alternate days and includes premium features such as a pantry and an onboard toilet.

The service has prompted interest online because of the combination of premium facilities and the relatively low reported fare.