Kerala Private Bus Operators To Begin Protest Over Free Travel Scheme

Private bus operators in Kerala have announced an indefinite protest in front of the Secretariat from July 20, alleging that the state's free travel scheme for women in ordinary KSRTC buses has severely affected their earnings and pushed many private services into financial distress.

The protest, led by the Private Bus Operators Federation, comes amid growing concerns over declining revenue. In Palakkad, private bus workers have alleged that their wages have been drastically reduced, with drivers and conductors now being paid only Rs 600 a day, triggering protests by employees.

The free travel scheme, Priyadarshini, introduced under the Congress government's Indira Guarantee Scheme, is currently being implemented on 3,125 ordinary KSRTC buses across Kerala. According to the Transport Department, the scheme has resulted in an additional five lakh women travelling on KSRTC ordinary services. However, private bus operators claim the initiative has significantly reduced their passenger numbers and revenue.

Responding to the issue in the Kerala Assembly, Transport Minister C P John acknowledged the seriousness of the situation. He said the government would hold discussions with stakeholders to resolve the crisis.

He said the government had already reduced the motor vehicle tax burden on private buses by 59 per cent to provide relief to the sector.

The minister also suggested that private bus operators explore additional revenue sources, including advertising, similar to that carried by KSRTC buses. He appealed to operators not to suspend services, saying the government was willing to engage in discussions rather than allow the issue to escalate.

John said the problem was most acute on routes where private buses and KSRTC ordinary buses operate simultaneously. He said the issue could be addressed through better scheduling and route coordination to minimise direct competition between the two services.