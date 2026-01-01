Dispute Over 113 Smart City Electric Buses Turns Political In Kerala

A dispute over the operation of Smart City electric buses in Kerala has turned into a political face-off between the BJP-led Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and the LDF-led state government.

Mayor VV Rajesh has accused the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) of violating the Smart City agreement by deploying e-buses outside corporation limits. He claims the agency diverted several of the 113 buses allotted to the city to neighbouring districts and long-distance routes, disrupting services meant to support a carbon-neutral capital. According to the mayor, KSRTC parks buses intended for interior routes at depots outside city limits while local roads remain underserved.

Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar rejected the allegations and said the mayor had misunderstood the agreement. He argues that the e-bus project operates on a joint funding model involving the Centre, the state and the corporation, with the state covering more than 60 per cent of the cost. He says KSRTC-SWIFT remains contractually responsible for staffing and operations, and asserts the mayor only chairs an advisory committee. He maintains that route rationalisation improved financial viability and the buses cannot operate only within the capital because the mandate is statewide.

The mayor, however, refused to change his stand. “We are not changing our position. The only permanent solution is to follow the tri-party contract. KSRTC must be ready to do that,” Rajesh said. He insisted the agreement entitles the corporation to a role in route planning and a share of profits. Holding a copy of the agreement, he stated, “As per the contract, KSRTC must give the corporation its eligible profit share. If there is no tripartite agreement, let them say that clearly.”

The mayor plans to take the issue forward officially. “We will discuss this in the next council meeting. After that, I will send written letters to the Chief Minister and the Transport Minister,” Rajesh said, adding that the corporation's role is to ensure the contract's implementation, not to operate buses. “If the Transport Department now claims there is no contract at all, then we will plan our next move.”

Ganesh Kumar has challenged Rajesh to send formal requests in writing, asserting KSRTC can redeploy all e-buses to city routes “within 24 hours” if directed. He also states he can deploy 150 additional buses in the capital if needed. Rajesh hits back, arguing that if the minister can buy 150 more buses, the problem ends. “Why doesn't he return the e-buses to the city and run the new buses wherever he wants?” he asked.

He touted the minister's statement as unfair because the e-buses supplied in 2023 already have battery wear. “He cannot just leave worn-out buses with the corporation,” Rajesh said.

The dispute adds to a widening political rift in the corporation, where the BJP and CPI(M) already clash over other issues, including alleged allocation of corporation buildings to private parties at extremely low rates. With Assembly elections nearing and local body elections due in April–May 2026, the feud is expected to intensify.