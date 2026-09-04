"One Last Kiss": Retiring Kerala Driver's Unique Farewell To Bus Goes Viral

After years of driving thousands of kilometres and earning a livelihood behind its wheel, a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver from Kerala bid goodbye to his bus in a way that left many on social media emotional. Paul Kurian, a native of Kattappana in Idukki district, retired from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation after years of service. However, it was the final moments of his last day at work that turned into a touching farewell to the vehicle that had been such a large part of his life.

After completing his final trip and stepping out of the bus, Paul walked to the front of the vehicle, hugged it and kissed it before climbing back into the driver's seat one last time, holding on to the bus that had been his workplace and companion through countless journeys.

Before finally walking away, he went to the front and rear tyres, touched them with his hands and bowed in respect, as if thanking the vehicle that had helped him earn a living and stood by him through years of life on the road.

Watch the video here:

For those watching, it was more than the retirement of a KSRTC employee. Paul was saying goodbye to something that had travelled with him through years of work, long days on the road, and the many joys and struggles that came with them.

The visuals of Paul kissing the bus, sitting behind the wheel for the last time, and touching its tyres before leaving have since been widely shared on social media, with the personal farewell striking a chord with many viewers.