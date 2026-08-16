"Please Don't Go": American Woman Breaks Down As Indian Neighbours Return Home

An emotional farewell between neighbours has captured attention on Instagram. An American woman was left in tears as she said goodbye to her Indian neighbours, who were preparing to leave the US and return to India. The video showed the close bond shared by the families during the farewell.

The video was shared on Instagram by user Vijay Kokkeragadda. In the caption, Vijay said the moment was captured on the day he was leaving for Detroit Airport.

In the video, Vijay was seen standing outside his home in the US when his American neighbour walked up to him and hugged him tightly. The woman appeared visibly emotional as she cried while holding Vijay. He smiled and tried to comfort her as the farewell became increasingly emotional.

According to the post's caption, Vijay did not know that the moment was being recorded. A friend had filmed the farewell without telling him and later shared the video with him.

Vijay wrote that the video was taken on the day he was leaving for India and heading to Detroit Airport. He said the moment was not planned and that he was not aware that it was being captured. He added that one of his friends recorded the farewell and shared it with him. Vijay also said that he was glad to have the video because it showed true emotions and love.