US Woman Praises India's Healthcare System, Says It's "So Affordable"

An American woman living in Mumbai has gone viral after sharing her surprise over a healthcare service that many Indians consider normal. She posted a video on Instagram about getting a blood test done at home without paying anything extra for the doorstep service.

US-based content creator Liz said she called a clinic in Mumbai to book a blood test. She thought she would have to visit the facility and wait for her turn, but she was informed that a healthcare worker would come to her home to collect the sample.

Liz said that India is unbelievable because she had to get a blood test done, and someone from the hospital came to her apartment to collect her blood sample. She shared that the doorstep service was free of cost and that the blood sample collection cost the same as it would have if she had visited the facility in person.

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She explained that she had only seen this in India and nowhere else. She said it is much quicker than going to a hospital, waiting, making an appointment, and waiting for the doctor, which takes forever. She added that she could simply stay at home while the healthcare worker came and finished the sample collection in less than five minutes, saying it took only one or two minutes and calling the experience crazy.

In the caption of her post, Liz wrote, "Only possible in India." She explained that she had expected the home collection service to cost extra, especially because the blood test itself was already much cheaper than in other countries.

She said the test was already one-tenth of what it costs in the US and was so affordable that she assumed home collection would be the catch. However, she said there was no extra charge and that the service was completely free.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with many users saying that home sample collection is a common healthcare service in India. Many also praised the ease of access to such services.

One user commented, "India is great place to live."

Another user noted, "India is superpower in medicine."

"This is my India," added a third user.