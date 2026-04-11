Madhya Pradesh To Develop Major Medical Tourism Hub Along Indore-Ujjain Corridor: Dy CM Rajendra Shukla

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla on Friday said that Madhya Pradesh is moving ahead with plans to set up a special regional medical hub along the Indore-Ujjain corridor, aimed at strengthening healthcare services and promoting medical tourism.​

Speaking at a stakeholder consultation workshop on the proposed Health and Wellness Tourism Corridor in Indore, Shukla said the initiative is part of a national vision under PM Modi to develop specialised medical hubs across the country.​

“Work has already started in Madhya Pradesh to develop a regional medical hub. This will improve healthcare facilities, boost medical tourism, and generate employment opportunities,” Shukla said.​

Explaining the choice of location, he said the Indore-Ujjain corridor is ideal for this project. On one side is the Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga and on the other is the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

A large number of people visit both places for darshan, so this region is naturally suitable. Indore is also a major educational hub.​

He said the proposed hub will focus on providing world‑class, affordable healthcare services using modern technology, while promoting wellness and AYUSH‑based treatments.​

“The objective is to offer quality treatment to patients from across the country and abroad, and showcase India's medical capabilities at the global level,” he added.​

Shukla noted that India already holds a strong position in the Medical Tourism Index and Wellness Index, and the new hub will further strengthen this standing. ​

He said the project will also improve patient care, rehabilitation services, and AYUSH facilities in the state.​

Highlighting healthcare growth, he said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, the sector has expanded rapidly. Madhya Pradesh is also benefiting, with wellness centres coming up in Tier‑2 and Tier‑3 cities. ​

He also pointed to the success of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in providing free treatment to millions of people.​

He further noted that improving healthcare infrastructure within the state has reduced the need for patients to travel to metro cities. ​

“Earlier, people had to go to cities like Mumbai for organ transplants, but now such facilities are available in Indore itself,” he said.​

Shukla also raised concerns about public health, noting that contaminated drinking water is a major cause of illness. ​

He suggested promoting natural farming practices, including organic inputs, to improve soil health and overall health outcomes.​

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