"I Was Leaving A Life": Woman Quits Cabin Crew Job, Shares Emotional Farewell Video

A woman's emotional farewell to her career as a cabin crew member has gone viral on social media, offering a heartfelt look into a profession that many people admire.

Nitika Mehta shared a video on Instagram, reflecting on her last day as a cabin crew member after working in the role for five years. In the video, she explained that it was her final day in the job and that although she had spent five years flying, she had decided to move on in life. She expressed that while she felt heavy-hearted, she still carried a deep love for flying.

She said that after leaving this job, she will no longer have to deal with early morning flights, nor will she miss birthdays, festivals, or mealtimes. However, she also admitted that she will miss special experiences, such as walking alone through the streets of Hong Kong at sunrise, calming nervous first-time passengers, and providing some relief to parents by playing with children during the flight.

She further added that she will miss watching the sunset from the jump seat and the confidence she gained while handling difficult passengers. She also said that she will no longer have the friendships she used to make during flights and the limited journey, or the lifestyle of seeing a new place every week.

She clarified that she is not just leaving a job, but a life that many girls dream of. She also said that she will always be grateful for this experience.

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In the caption of her post, Mehta explained that becoming a cabin crew wasn't a permanent career. According to her, it was a way to escape the pressure of competitive exams in India.

She said that this profession came into her life when she needed a new path and gave her the opportunity to live a life she never imagined.

Recalling her journey, she explained that over five years and thousands of flights, she had a variety of experiences. Some were pleasant, some were challenging, and some forced her to reconsider her decisions. She said this life changed her from within.

She also explained that she had been hesitant to share this video for the past six months because some experiences take time to express in words. Even after six months, she admitted that she still can't comfortably tell people that she was previously a cabin crew member, as it often turns into a long discussion.