Flight Attendant Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

A complaint was filed by her mother and a case has been registered, a police official said.

A crew member of a private airline allegedly died by suicide in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad:

A 28-year-old cabin crew member of a private airline allegedly died by suicide at her rented flat in Rajendranagar here, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was found hanging in her room on October 24 by her flatmate and colleagues after the group had reportedly partied at the apartment earlier, police said.

She was a native of Jammu, and based on a complaint filed by her mother, a case has been registered, a police official said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

