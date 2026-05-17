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Qantas Flight Diverted After Man Bites Flight Attendant

The man was met by local authorities on arrival and has been slapped with a no fly ban on all Qantas planes.

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Qantas Flight Diverted After Man Bites Flight Attendant
The flight from Melbourne was headed to Dallas.
  • Qantas flight from Melbourne to Dallas diverted due to a disruptive passenger
  • The passenger bit a flight attendant and was restrained by other passengers
  • Local authorities met the passenger and imposed a no-fly ban on Qantas flights
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Melbourne:

Australia's Qantas was forced to divert a flight bound for the United States over a disruptive passenger, with local media reporting the man bit a flight attendant.

The flight from Melbourne was headed to Dallas on Friday when it was forced to make a stop-off in Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia, due to the disruptive passenger.

The man was restrained by fellow passengers, with local media including national broadcaster ABC reporting he bit a member of Qantas staff.

The man was met by local authorities on arrival and has been slapped with a no fly ban on all Qantas planes.

"The safety of our customers and our crew is our number one priority and we have zero tolerance for disruptive or threatening behaviour on our flights," a Qantas spokesperson told AFP on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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