Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Exhaust Note Captured On Camera - Sound Check

How do you expect the biggest Royal Enfield ever built to sound? With the highly anticipated Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 inching closer to its global debut, likely at EICMA before making an appearance at Motoverse in Goa, interest around the adventure motorcycle continues to grow. The bike was recently displayed at the Himalayan Base Camp in Ladakh, giving enthusiasts a closer look at several key design and hardware details. Now, a new video circulating on social media has offered perhaps the clearest indication yet of what the Himalayan 750 will sound like on the move, with its exhaust note captured in action.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Exhaust Note Check

The newly surfaced video highlights the Himalayan 750's twin-cylinder exhaust note, which appears noticeably deeper and bassier than Royal Enfield's current 650cc motorcycles. Despite using a single exhaust setup, unlike the twin-exhaust arrangement seen on models such as the Classic 650 and Super Meteor 650, the upcoming adventure bike delivers a pronounced rumble that suggests a distinct character of its own.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: What Is Confirmed

The latest pictures of the Himalayan 750 show a dedicated "CRUISE" button on the right-hand switchgear, accompanied by a "RES/+" toggle. This is a strong indication that the motorcycle will have ride-by-wire throttle control and cruise control. The feature is a useful proposition on an adventure touring motorcycle as it contributes to reducing wrist fatigue during long highway rides.

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A separate "M" button is also visible on the motorcycle, this button is also present on the Himalayan 450. On the aforementioned motorcycle, it can be used to turn ABS on or off. On other models, it is also used to switch between ride modes, hinting at the presence of various ride modes on the model. Chances are, the setup might also allow the rider to alter throttle response, traction-control settings, or other electronic interventions.

On the left side, the motorcycle features a joystick controller which can be used to operate the circular TFT Tripper display. Another similarity with the Himalayan 450. The unit is likely to support smartphone connectivity and navigation.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Adjustable Showa Suspension, TPMS

The front end of the test bike is equipped with Showa USD forks. Red-anodised adjusters on the fork caps suggest that riders will be able to manually tune damping settings. At the rear, the Himalayan 750 appears to use a monoshock with a frame-mounted preload adjuster.

The picture also suggests that the bike will ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear multi-spoke alloy wheels, rather than the 21-inch front wheel. These wheels are wrapped in Vredestein Centauro XR dual-purpose radial tyres, fitted with a right-angle metal valve system hinting at TPMS.

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The motorcycle also gets a twin-disc brake setup at the front with Bybre callipers. Meanwhile, the rear-end gets a single disc. The size of the units is not yet determined.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Liquid-Cooled Twin-Cylinder Engine

A large radiator protected by a wire-mesh guard is visible behind the front wheel, confirming liquid cooling. This supports the expectation that the Himalayan 750 will use a new parallel-twin engine, likely larger and more highway-capable than the single-cylinder unit used by the Himalayan 450.

Expectations are that it will be a 750cc parallel-twin with a 270-degree crankshaft, delivering roughly 55-60bhp and 60-65Nm. These figures remain speculative until Royal Enfield releases official information.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Launch And Expected Price

Royal Enfield is expected to showcase the Himalayan 750 at EICMA and Motoverse in November. India launch is expected in early-2027. NDTV AutoMate expects the price of Royal Enfield Himalayan to be around Rs 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

