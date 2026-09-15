2027 Kawasaki Vulcan S Launched In India At Rs 8.23 lakh; Check Updates

Kawasaki India has launched the 2027 Vulcan S cruiser at Rs 8.23 lakh (ex-showroom), a marginal increase of Rs 10,000 over the 2026 model. The update brings a small but meaningful torque restoration, a new colour option and revised brake disc sizes, while most mechanicals and features remain unchanged. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in mid-September 2026.

2027 Kawasaki Vulcan S: Engine

The 2027 Kawasaki Vulcan S continues with the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. For the 2026 model year, this engine had seen a slight dip in torque, producing 61 Nm. With the 2027 update, Kawasaki has restored the earlier figure of 62.4 Nm, matching the 2024 specification. Peak power remains at around 59 hp, with no change to the rpm at which power and torque are delivered.

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In practical terms, the additional 1.4 Nm should make the Vulcan S feel marginally stronger in the mid-range, particularly during overtakes and relaxed cruising, key use cases for a cruiser. The engine comes paired with a six-speed gearbox.

2027 Kawasaki Vulcan S: Hardware

While the engine gains a bit of torque, the braking hardware has been downsized. The front disc rotor is now 272 mm in diameter, down from 300mm on the 2026 model. The rear disc has also been reduced, from 250 mm to 216 mm. Dual-channel ABS continues as the sole electronic rider aid, with no addition of riding modes, traction control, or other advanced systems.

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Suspension remains unchanged. The front uses a 41 mm telescopic fork with 130 mm travel, while the rear employs a linkage-type monoshock with 80 mm travel and adjustable preload. This setup contributes to the Vulcan S's very low 705 mm seat height, making it approachable for shorter riders. However, ground clearance stays at 130 mm. Kerb weight is unchanged at 235kg.

2027 Kawasaki Vulcan S: Features

The feature list carries over without modification. The Vulcan S retains its analogue-digital instrument cluster, which provides essential information such as speed, rpm, fuel level, gear position and trip data. There is no TFT screen, Bluetooth connectivity, or ride-by-wire throttle.

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2027 Kawasaki Vulcan S: New Colour, Pricing

Visually, the 2027 model is distinguished by a new Metallic Carbon Gray paint scheme with subtle bluish-green highlights, replacing the previous Metallic Flat Spark Black. This reintroduces a hint of green to the Vulcan S line-up, aligning it more closely with Kawasaki's traditional brand colour. It continues to have its low-slung cruiser styling with a rather relaxed rider's triangle.