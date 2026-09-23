Yamaha R2 Arrives At Dealerships, Deliveries Begin - Watch

The newly launched Yamaha YZF-R2 has started arriving at dealerships across India, with customer deliveries now underway just weeks after its debut in August. Images and videos of the entry-level fully-faired sportbike being unloaded at showrooms and handed over to customers have begun circulating on social media, offering a closer look at Yamaha's latest addition to its performance motorcycle lineup. The rollout marks the start of the R2's retail journey in the country ahead of wider availability across major markets.

Social media posts from multiple cities show motorcycles arriving at showrooms, while some clips even capture the R2 being ridden on public roads following the start of deliveries. Built on an all-new platform and powered by a newly developed engine, the YZF-R2 is positioned as Yamaha's entry-level supersport offering and is set to take on rivals such as the KTM RC 200 and Hero Karizma XMR 210 in the Indian market.

Yamaha YZF-R2: Engine, Chassis

The Yamaha YZF-R2 gets a newly designed chassis. For the motorcycle, the weight of the chassis has been reduced by over 2 kg compared to the R15, while maintaining the rigidity. With all of this, the motorcycle tips the scales at 149 kg, making it the lightest in the segment.

The unit houses a newly developed 204cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 26.1 bhp of power and 19.1Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and gets a slip-and-assist clutch as standard. The brand is offering Mid and M variants with a quickshifter, as standard.

Yamaha YZF-R2: Hardware

As for the hardware, the motorcycle comes with a 282mm front disc brake accompanied by a 220 mm disc brake at rear end, as well. The suspension setup consists of adjustable inverted front forks and monoshock setup. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels and has a seat height of 810 mm.

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Yamaha YZF-R2: Design

The Yamaha YZF-R2 continues with the signature styling associated with the R-series motorcycles of the brand. It continues to get a aggressive looks with full-fairing with a layered design. The front fascia of the motorcycle consist of sleek LED lights and DRLs completing the look. Furthermore, the tank continues to be well sculpted along with a sharp tail section, an element previously seen on the R15 and R3 in India.

All of this is complemented by the presence of five colour options: Metallic Black, Dark Bluish Gray, Matte White Pearl, Racing Blue, and Metallic Gray. Among these, the Gray paint is limited to the top-end variant.

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Yamaha YZF-R2: Features

Riders can choose from four riding modes: Street, Rain, Sport and Custom. The R2M additionally gets a 5-inch TFT-screen, smart key, and adjustable levers and footpegs among other features.

Yamaha YZF-R2: Price

Yamaha Motor India has launched the YZF-R2 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the price for the top R2 M variant goes up to 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

