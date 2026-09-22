2026 Triumph Daytona 660 Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the updated 2026 Daytona 660 at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), a modest increase of Rs 11,000 over the previous model. The refreshed sportbike brings meaningful upgrades to its ride package, including adjustable front suspension, a standard bi-directional quickshifter, and new tyres, while retaining the same engine and overall character.

Suspension, Quickshifter And Tyres

The most significant update is to the front suspension. The 2026 Daytona 660 now uses a 41 mm Showa upside-down fork with compression and rebound damping adjustment, whereas the earlier version had a non-adjustable unit. Suspension travel remains unchanged at 110mm. At the rear, the monoshock continues with preload adjustment and 130mm of travel, similar to before.

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Triumph has also made the bi-directional quickshifter standard equipment. On the previous model, it was offered only as an optional accessory. In addition, the motorcycle now rolls on Metzeler M9 RR tyres, replacing the earlier Michelin Power 6 rubber, which should influence grip levels and feel, particularly on track and spirited road use.

Engine And Core Specification Unchanged

Mechanically, the Daytona 660 remains the same. It continues with the 660cc, liquid-cooled, inline-three engine producing around 95bhp and 68Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The steel perimeter frame, twin front disc brakes with radial calipers, and the sporty yet relatively comfortable riding position are carried over unchanged.

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New Colours And Pricing Context

To distinguish the updated model, Triumph has introduced three new colour options: Aluminium Silver and Cosmic Yellow, both with glossy Sapphire Black highlights in the decals, and an all-Sapphire Black finish with a glossy treatment. These replace or supplement the previous palette, giving buyers fresher visual choices.

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In the UK, the Daytona 660's price rose by about GBP 400 (roughly Rs 50,000) for the equivalent update. In India, the Rs 11,000 increase is comparatively moderate, taking the ex-showroom price from Rs 9.88 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh. The updated Daytona 660 is now listed on Triumph India's website, with deliveries expected through authorised dealers in the coming weeks.