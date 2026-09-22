Honda QC3 Launched At Rs 1.35 Lakh - Check Range, Features Of TVS iQube-Rival

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has expanded its electric scooter portfolio with the launch of the Honda QC3, its third electric two-wheeler in India. Priced at Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new scooter marks a significant shift in Honda's EV strategy, as it adopts a different battery technology from the Activa e: introduced earlier. With the QC3, Honda aims to broaden its presence in the fast-growing electric scooter segment and will compete with the likes of TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather Rizta series.

Honda QC3 Availability

The Honda QC3 will initially be retailed through select Honda RedWing dealerships in Delhi, Agra, Cuttack, Surat and Kollam. Positioned as a family-oriented electric scooter, the QC3 offers a certified IDC range of 145 kilometres and combines connected features with a 32-litre underseat storage compartment. Honda says the scooter has been developed to cater to everyday urban commuting needs, with a focus on practicality, convenience and daily usability.

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Honda QC3 Colour Options

The Honda QC3 will be offered in four colour options: Matt Photon Grey Metallic, Pearl Precious White, Pearl Shallow Blue and Pearl Siren Blue.

Honda QC3 Features

The QC3 features a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster with connected features. The display provides access to key vehicle information and supports the scooter's smart functions, including Honda RoadSync connectivity, along with turn-by-turn navigation for added convenience during daily rides.

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Honda QC3: Battery Tech Difference Over Activa e:

Honda's electric scooter portfolio now spans three distinct products with different battery strategies and use cases. The QC1, positioned as the brand's most affordable EV, is priced from Rs 90,708 and uses a fixed 1.5kWh battery pack, offering a claimed IDC range of 80 km and a top speed of 50 kmph.

The Activa e: sits higher in the range with two swappable 1.5kWh battery packs, delivering a combined capacity of 3kWh and a claimed IDC range of 102 km, with prices starting at Rs 1.20 lakh. The newly launched QC3 adopts a fixed 3kWh battery and stands out as Honda's longest-range electric scooter in India, with a claimed IDC range of 145 km. While the company is yet to disclose motor output figures, it says the battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 2 hours and 40 minutes, while a full charge takes 4 hours.

Honda QC3: Competition Check

The Honda QC3 will enter a crowded family electric scooter segment, taking on rivals such as the Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Vida V2.

Honda Product Offensive: CB500 To Rebel 300

The launch of Honda QC3 comes alongside Honda CB500 - a retro motorcycle, priced Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Honda has also launched the Rebel 300, Rebel 300 e-clutch, ADV 160 maxi-scooter in the last few weeks in India.