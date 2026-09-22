Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signature White Top Variant Launched - Check Prices

The Royal Enfield Classic 350, one of the brand's most popular motorcycles and its best-selling model in India, has received a new colour option ahead of the festive season. The fresh paint scheme adds another choice for buyers while complementing the motorcycle's timeless retro design. With its classic styling and strong road presence, the new shade helps keep the Classic 350 feeling fresh without altering the formula that has made it a favourite among Indian riders.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signature White Colour Scheme

Royal Enfield now offers the Classic 350 in a wide range of colour options, with prices starting at Rs 1.87 lakh for the Redditch Red and going up to Rs 2.24 lakh for the range-topping Signature White (all prices ex-showroom). The newly introduced Signature White becomes the flagship variant in the lineup, adding a fresh premium choice for buyers looking to stand out.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signature White Price

Redditch Red: Rs 1.87 lakh

Madras Red: Rs 1.94 lakh

Medallion Bronze: Rs 1.99 lakh

Commando Sand: Rs 2.10 lakh

Gorkha Green: Rs 2.10 lakh

Gun Grey: Rs 2.19 lakh

Stealth Black: Rs 2.19 lakh

Emerald: Rs 2.24 lakh

Signature White: Rs 2.24 lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom)

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Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signature White: What's New

The new Signature White variant gives the Royal Enfield Classic 350 a fresh look with a white fuel tank and side panels contrasted by black mudguards, headlamp housing and frame. Subtle pinstriping, chrome accents and a brown seat enhance its retro appeal, while the overall silhouette remains unchanged with the trademark rounded tank and classic proportions. The new colour scheme offers buyers a lighter, more premium alternative to the darker shades already available in the Classic 350 range.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signature White: No Mechanical Changes

There are no mechanical changes with the introduction of the Signature White colour scheme. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues to be powered by the brand's 349cc J-series single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled engine, producing 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch, with select variants also benefiting from an assist-and-slipper clutch setup. As before, the engine focuses on delivering a relaxed riding experience with strong low-end torque, making it well-suited for both city commutes and leisurely highway rides.

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Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Green

This launch follows the addition of the Gorkha Green colour scheme a few weeks ago, which broadened the motorcycle's appeal with a rugged, military-inspired look. With shades ranging from Madras Red and Medallion Bronze to Stealth Black, Emerald and Signature White, Royal Enfield continues to expand the Classic 350's palette, giving buyers more ways to personalise one of India's most popular retro motorcycles.