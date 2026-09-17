Triumph Reduces Speed 400, Tracker 400 Prices Ahead Of Festive Season

Triumph Motorcycles has announced a limited-period price reduction on two models from its 400cc range in India, the Speed 400 and Tracker 400, as the festive season begins. The move comes after two price increases since April and is aimed at making these modern classics more accessible to buyers during the peak buying period.

Triumph Speed 400: Price Cut And Free Accessories

The Triumph Speed 400's ex-showroom price has been reduced by Rs 6,000, bringing it down to Rs 2.34 lakh. This restores the price to the same level as in June 2026, before subsequent hikes. In addition to the price cut, Triumph is offering free accessories worth Rs 6,500 with every Speed 400 purchased during the offer period. The complimentary kit includes a windscreen, tank pad and knee pads, enhancing both comfort and protection for new owners.

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The Speed 400 is powered by a 349.9cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing around 39.5 bhp and 30Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and slip-assist clutch. It features a round LED headlamp, a compact digital-analogue instrument cluster and a relaxed, roadster-style riding posture.

Triumph Tracker 400: Lower Than June Pricing

The Tracker 400 sees a slightly larger reduction of Rs 7,000, with its new ex-showroom price set at Rs 2.42 lakh. This is not only lower than its recent price but also undercuts the June 2026 price of Rs 2.46 lakh, making it one of the more competitively positioned cafe racers in the 350cc-450cc segment.

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The Tracker 400 shares the same 349.9cc engine and six-speed transmission as the Speed 400 but adopts a flatter riding stance, clip-on handlebars, a low-slung seat and a more minimalist tail section. Its styling cues include a round LED headlamp with a slim cowl, bar-end mirrors and a compact rear subframe, appealing to riders who prefer a sportier, retro look.

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Full Triumph 400 Line-Up

Prices of the other four models in the Triumph 400 range remain unchanged. The entry-level Speed T4 is available from Rs 2.09 lakh, followed by the Scrambler 400 X at Rs 2.65 lakh, which recently received a new Matte Pewter Grey with Matte Khaki band colour option. The Thruxton 400 starts at Rs 2.75 lakh, while the top-end Scrambler 400 XC is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh (all ex-showroom).