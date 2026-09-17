PM Modi's 76th Birthday: From Range Rover Sentinel To Toyota Fortuner Armoured, A Look At High-Security Car Convoy

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 76, the spotlight is on a public life that has spanned more than two decades in elected office, including a record-breaking tenure as India's longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister. As the BJP marks the occasion with its month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, we take a look at another integral part of the Prime Minister's public appearances: his heavily protected convoy. From the bulletproof Range Rover Sentinel to armoured Toyota Fortuners and other security vehicles, the fleet is designed to ensure seamless mobility and maximum protection on every journey.

PM Modi's High-Security Car Convoy

Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard

The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is among the most secure vehicles in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fleet, with an estimated value of over Rs 12 crore. It features VR10-level ballistic protection capable of withstanding high-calibre gunfire, blast-resistant armour, run-flat tyres, and a sealed cabin with an independent air supply system. Power comes from a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 engine producing over 500 hp, while the top speed is electronically limited to 160 kmph.

PM Modi's High-Security Car Convoy

Range Rover Sentinel

The Range Rover Sentinel is one of the key vehicles in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy. Built with VR8-level ballistic protection, it can withstand 7.62 mm armour-piercing rounds and is engineered to survive blasts equivalent to 15 kg of TNT, along with grenade attacks from above and below the vehicle. Additional safety systems include onboard fire suppression, an independent oxygen supply, and a public address system. Powering the armoured SUV is a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine producing 380 hp, enabling it to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 10.4 seconds despite weighing over 4.4 tonnes, while top speed is rated at 193 kmph.

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Armoured Toyota Land Cruiser

The armoured Toyota Land Cruiser is another key vehicle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security fleet. Powered by a 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine producing around 260 bhp and 650 Nm, the SUV combines 4x4 capability with extensive protection measures, including ballistic armour, blast-resistant construction, and a sealed cabin designed to shield occupants from chemical threats. The vehicle gained public attention when it was used by the Prime Minister during his Independence Day visit to the Red Fort.

PM Modi's High-Security Car Convoy

BMW 760Li High Security

The BMW 760Li High Security is one of the most protected vehicles in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy. It features armoured body panels, bullet-resistant glass, run-flat tyres, a self-sealing fuel tank, and an emergency oxygen supply system for protection against gas attacks. Power comes from a 6.0-litre V12 engine producing 544 hp and 750 Nm, enabling the armoured sedan to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds, with a top speed limited to 210 kmph.

Toyota Fortuner Armoured

The armoured Toyota Fortuner is widely used by the Special Protection Group (SPG) as an escort and tactical support vehicle in the Prime Minister's convoy. The bulletproof SUV has also been seen carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi during high-profile engagements, including meetings with visiting world leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin.