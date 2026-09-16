Maruti Suzuki To Launch 7 SUVs And 5 EVs By 2031: Report

Maruti Suzuki is preparing for a significant transformation of its product portfolio over the next five years, with plans to introduce seven new SUVs and five electric vehicles (EVs) by 2031. As per reports, the Indian manufacturer reflects the company's intent to cater to evolving customer preferences while maintaining its strength across multiple powertrain technologies.

Multi-Powertrain Strategy

Reports suggest Maruti Suzuki's strategy is not about moving away from any particular segment, but about building a diversified portfolio. The company is pursuing a multi-powertrain approach, under which CNG, hybrids and EVs are expected to coexist as India transitions towards cleaner mobility.

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This approach is already visible in Maruti's recent launches. The updated 2026 Baleno, for instance, combines a refreshed design and the new Z12E engine with first-in-segment Level 2 ADAS using radar and camera technology, ventilated front seats and a premium Clarion sound system.

SUV Push And EV Roadmap

The SUV segment remains central to Maruti's growth plans. Currently, the brand has models like the 2026 Brezza in the compact-SUV space, while the e Vitara represents the automaker in the mainstream electric SUV market. The e Vitara is built on a dedicated born-EV platform and offers battery options of 49kWh and 61kWh, with claimed ranges of over 500km in certain variants.

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Maruti Suzuki has also indicated a roadmap of five EV models over the next five years. Reports suggest the pipeline includes a three-row electric vehicle expected around 2027, potentially based on the e Vitara's architecture. An electric MPV (often referred to as YMC) and other EV derivatives on the e-HEARTECT skateboard platform are also in development. Alongside these, the company is working on additional SUVs, including a Grand Vitara-based seven-seater and other models spanning different size and price brackets.

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Market Beyond Small Cars

By 2031, if the reported plan materialises, Maruti Suzuki's line-up could include a mix of seven new SUVs and five EVs, supported by continued expansion in CNG and hybrid technologies. This would position the automaker to compete more aggressively across segments while aligning with India's long-term mobility and emissions goals.