Harley-Davidson, 9/11 Link And An Iconic Photo Landed A Motorcycle In Museum

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle ridden by a New York City firefighter into the chaos of Ground Zero on September 11, 2001, has been added to the collection of the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee. The bike, linked to one of the most recognised images from the attacks, is now on display as part of the museum's commemoration of the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

The Ride Toward Ground Zero

On the morning of September 11, 2001, FDNY firefighter Tim Duffy was off duty at his home, working on his Harley-Davidson. After hearing a loud explosion and seeing the second aircraft strike the World Trade Center from his kitchen window, Duffy left for his fire station. When the call for off-duty firefighters came, he was already on his way, riding his 2000 Harley-Davidson Super Glide Sport in full turnout gear through smoke-filled streets toward Lower Manhattan.

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Photojournalist Allan Tannenbaum, also heading toward the site, heard the motorcycle approaching on Broadway and captured a single frame of Duffy riding through the dust and debris. That photograph was widely published in newspapers and news outlets around the world, becoming an enduring visual symbol of the emergency response on 9/11.

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Motorcycle Enters Museum Collection

Duffy retained the motorcycle in the years after the attacks. In September 2026, the bike was formally presented on loan to the Harley-Davidson Museum during a First Responders Appreciation Day ceremony, part of the museum's "The RIDE Home" Labor Day weekend festival. The motorcycle has been inducted into the Harley-Davidson Archives as a historical artifact representing courage, resilience and service.

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The museum's director of experience centres noted the emotional impact of Duffy's presence at the event, describing the motorcycle as more than a machine but a piece of shared history. Both Duffy and Tannenbaum attended the ceremony and spoke about the day and the image that came to define it.

A Lasting Tribute

The display places Duffy's Harley-Davidson alongside other significant motorcycles in the museum's collection, linking personal story, iconic photography, and national memory. For visitors, the bike serves as a tangible connection to the events of 9/11 and to the thousands of first responders who rushed toward danger in New York City and beyond.