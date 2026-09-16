Delhi Bus Services Hit By Drivers' Strike, Commute Disrupted As Protest Continues

Bus services across Delhi have been severely disrupted as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers went on strike. This left commuters stranded. The protest, demanding higher wages and better medical and social security benefits, affected multiple depots and routes, with drivers vowing to continue their demonstration.

Disruption Across Depots

Because of the strike, buses were not dispatched from several major depots, including Burari, Nangloi, Rewla Khanpur, GTK, Nehru Place and Shadipur. Reports suggested that a large number of buses remained parked at the depot while the drivers gathered for a demonstration. In some areas, buses were halted mid-route, and passengers were asked to deboard, forcing them to seek alternative transport such as the metro, autos or app-based cabs.

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The disruption has had a major impact on students, office-goers, and daily wage workers, as DTC and contracted buses form a critical part of Delhi's public transport network. Some commuters reported long waiting times and overcrowding at metro stations and bus stops.

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Drivers' Demands And Wage Concerns

The drivers on strike are employed by private operators under contract to DTC. Reports suggest that the drivers claimed they were underpaid, with no social security, medical insurance, paid leave, or annual bonus. Union leaders claim that even drivers with 10-15 years of experience are treated as unskilled labourers in terms of pay, while permanent DTC drivers have a higher monthly salary for similar roles.

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In some reports, Union representatives have described the demands as genuine, pointing out that drivers and conductors are expected to work for low wages without medical benefits, insurance, or even a single weekly holiday. They also highlighted that drivers are not paid when they fall ill, raising concerns about passenger safety if unwell staff are compelled to operate buses.

Protest Set To Continue

The DTC Karmachari Ekta Union has announced that the strike will continue into Wednesday, extending the commute disruptions for city residents. While the Delhi government and transport department have yet to make a public statement on the issue, the union says it is open to dialogue if its core demands on wages, medical cover and social security are addressed.