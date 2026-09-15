Delhi Woman Gets Rs 200-Crore Extortion Call In Goldy Brar's Name

A 50-year-old woman in Delhi allegedly received a call from a foreign number in the name of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, demanding Rs 200 crore as extortion money, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the demand is the highest extortion amount sought in the national capital so far.

Following a complaint, a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station in north Delhi, while a team of the Special Cell is also investigating the matter.

Police said the complainant reported receiving an extortion call from a foreign number and an FIR was subsequently registered at the Civil Lines police station.

The police, however, said the facts of the case were still being verified and the amount allegedly demanded was also being ascertained, as the complainant had mentioned two different amounts during the course of the inquiry.

Police said the woman has a family dispute following the death of her father-in-law, and the circumstances surrounding the alleged extortion call are being examined in this context.

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the caller, the motive behind the call and whether the caller had any links with Brar.

A police source told PTI that the woman is a resident of Civil Lines and she had received the call on September 7 at 10.44 pm.

"The caller identified himself as Goldy Barar and told her that he has all the information about her and demanded Rs 200 crore. The caller also threatened her with dire consequences. The woman ignored the first call, but she received another call demanding the amount and threatening, following which she immediately informed the police," the source said.

The source also said that after receiving the complaint and initial investigation into the matter, police registered an FIR against an unknown person on September 10.

"Facts of the case are under verification and further investigation is being done," police said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)