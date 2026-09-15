Bengal To Bring In Law To Curb Extortion, Cops To Be Punished Too: Sources

The BJP-led government in West Bengal is planning to introduce a special law to curb extortion and the collection of illegal levies, sources told NDTV on Tuesday.

Under the proposed legislation, 'extortion' will be defined as a specific offence, and the law will include clear provisions regarding penalties and legal action.

Eradicating extortion was one of the major promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto. Home Minister Amit Shah had also assured to put an end to extortion and the 'syndicate raj' in the state during his poll campaign.

Sources in the state government told NDTV that a special committee will be formed to establish the framework for enacting and implementing this law. Preparations are also underway regarding which offences will be included in the draft law and what penalties will be prescribed.

Once passed, the new law will have provisions to penalise perpetrators more strongly.

The state government has already launched a toll-free number for reporting complaints regarding extortion and syndicates.

State panchayat minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday slammed the previous Trinamool Congress government in Bengal, saying "antisocial elements" had complete dominance for a long time in the state and have troubled people and kept away industries.

"To completely eradicate this, the government will enact whatever laws are required. The administration needs to tighten law and order, and that process has begun. Even police personnel will not be spared - they are also being held accountable. This crime culture must be stopped at all costs," he added.

The TMC has taken a jibe on BJP over the proposal of the new anti-extortion law. TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said, "BJP should save itself as the problem lies in its own house. Leaders are saying something, and the workers are following another. Extortions are being done everywhere now, then what is the point to bring a bill against it?"

TMC National Spokesperson (Ritabrata Banerjee faction) Riju Dutta said, "action should be taken against those who are seated around the Chief Minister, those who are involved in such cases".