In 1st Bengal Budget, BJP Cuts Funds For Minority Affairs Department

The first BJP-led government in West Bengal has proposed a sharp reduction in the allocation for the Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Department in its first full state budget.

Presenting the budget for 2026-27, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta proposed an allocation of Rs 2,165.42 crore for the department.

The allocation is significantly lower than the Rs 5,713 crore earmarked for the department in the vote-on-account budget presented by the previous Trinamool Congress government in February this year.

The BJP had frequently criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government over allocations to the Minority Affairs Department, accusing it of pursuing appeasement politics. Budgetary provisions for the department had often become a subject of political debate in the state.

While the BJP government announced several major initiatives in its first budget after coming to power, the reduction in allocation for the Minority Affairs and Madrasa Education Department has drawn criticism from opposition parties.

Commenting on the reduction, Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee said, "A review of budgets from previous governments reveals allocations for this department used to range between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 5,600 crore. Yet, in this year's budget, that allocation has been slashed by more than half, bringing it down to just over Rs 2,000 crore, which is truly unfortunate. The Prime Minister and Chief Minister's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is not reflected in this budget at all."

Reacting to the budget, Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh said, "Our Mamata Didi-led government did a lot of work for all communities, including minorities. However, we are not contradicting what the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister are saying about the budget today. This is a new government and it should be given some time. We, the All India Trinamool Congress, intend to play the role of a constructive opposition. We hope that whatever is written in the budget book and the budget speech will be properly implemented."

AJUP chief and MLA Humayun Kabir said, "The last government tried to work for minorities, but it did not work. Regarding the measures the new government has taken against minorities, specifically the attempts to place them under financial strain, give it some time. I will speak up for minorities both inside the Legislative Assembly and outside if necessary. Counter-pressure will be exerted on the government as needed. All necessary steps will be taken for the development of minorities."

The reduction in allocation comes days after the West Bengal government launched a statewide survey of madrasas to assess their functioning and infrastructure. District authorities have been directed to submit detailed reports to the government by July 5.