Industry Leaders Praise Bengal's 1st BJP Budget, Call For Timely Execution

Industry leaders have welcomed West Bengal's first BJP budget, tabled in the Legislative Assembly by Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta, saying it reflects a strong focus on investment, industrialisation and technology-driven growth.

The budget's emphasis on infrastructure, logistics, artificial intelligence, manufacturing, renewable energy and ease of doing business could help make Bengal more competitive than its neighbouring Odisha, Assam or even Andhra Pradesh, that's been an industry magnet over the past few years, industry leaders said.

Major announcements such as the proposed greenfield airports at Kalyani, Purulia, Malda and Cooch Behar, a deep-sea port at Dadanpatrabarh, the Bengal AI Mission, incentives for sunrise sectors and a Rs 100-crore Startup Fund are being viewed by industry leaders as indicators of the government's intent to position the state as an attractive destination for both domestic and global investors.

Corporate leaders responded positively to the budget, describing it as forward-looking and industry-friendly.

RPSG Group Chairman Dr Sanjiv Goenka said the budget strengthens West Bengal's position as a competitive and future-ready economy, with investments in infrastructure, technology and clean energy laying the foundation for long-term growth.

"West Bengal has long been defined by its entrepreneurial spirit, skilled talent pool and strategic advantages. The State Budget builds on these strengths with a strong focus on future-oriented sectors such as aviation, artificial intelligence, manufacturing, logistics, sports and renewable energy," he told NDTV.

Shashwat Goenka, Vice Chairman of the RPSG Group, highlighted initiatives such as the Bengal AI Mission, rooftop solar expansion under PM Surya Ghar, industrial incentives and improved connectivity as measures that could generate employment and attract investment.

"With a clear focus on long-term growth and investments in key sectors, the Budget strengthens West Bengal's position as an attractive destination for business and industry. Overall, it is a progressive and forward-looking Budget that lays the foundation for sustained economic growth and shared prosperity," he added.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) welcomed measures such as digitisation of land records, the proposed review of the Urban Land Ceiling Act, support for startups and sector-specific incentives, describing the budget as pragmatic and balanced.

"Announcement of a Rs 100 crore Startup Fund, to be divided between incubation centres and venture capital funds, will help kick-start the growth of startups in the state and promote entrepreneurship," said Dr Rajeev Singh, Director General of the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Beyond large industries, the budget has also generated positive reactions from entrepreneurs and the hospitality sector.

Wow! Momo Founder and CEO Sagar Daryani said the focus on job creation, industrialisation, artificial intelligence and ease of doing business could help boost investment and consumer confidence.

"As a startup from Kolkata that has now scaled nationally to over 100 cities, I've always believed Kolkata is the food capital of India. The city has an unmatched food culture, hospitality energy and talent pool. With the right policy support and execution, West Bengal's restaurant and hospitality sector can become a major growth story," he told NDTV.

Industry leaders, however, noted that the success of the budget will ultimately depend on the timely implementation of infrastructure projects, policy reforms and investment commitments. They said execution would determine whether West Bengal can translate the proposals into sustained economic growth and strengthen its position as a major investment destination.