Bengal's First BJP Budget: Rs 36,000-Crore Women's Scheme, 1 Lakh Jobs, Salary Hike

West Bengal's first BJP government has delivered its first full-fledged budget.

That alone makes Monday's Budget more than a routine financial exercise. It is the first real policy statement from Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's government after the BJP's historic victory in the state earlier this year. For decades, Bengal's politics revolved around the Left and later the Trinamool Congress. Now, the BJP has its first opportunity to put its economic vision on paper.

Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented the Budget in the Assembly amid expectations of a major reset in the state's economic priorities. The message from the government was clear: jobs, industry, infrastructure and welfare will drive the next phase of Bengal's development.

The Budget arrives at a crucial moment.

The new administration inherited a state grappling with a large debt burden, sluggish industrial growth and persistent concerns over employment generation. In the weeks leading up to the Budget, the government repeatedly signalled that economic revival and investment attraction would be at the centre of its agenda.

West Bengal Budget: Big Announcements At A Glance

Women Welfare Gets The Biggest Political Push

The headline-grabbing announcement was the allocation of Rs 36,000 crore for the Annapurna Yojana.

The scheme has become one of the BJP government's flagship welfare initiatives. The massive allocation underlines that despite its strong emphasis on industry and investment, the government is not stepping away from direct welfare spending.

Politically, the move is significant. Welfare programmes targeted at women played a major role in Bengal's political landscape over the last decade. The BJP appears keen to retain that voter base while rebranding welfare delivery under its own framework.

Government Employees Get A Major Relief

Another major announcement was a 20 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners. The issue had remained politically sensitive in Bengal for years. Employee organisations had repeatedly raised concerns about DA disparities.

The increase is likely to provide immediate relief to lakhs of government employees while also helping the BJP government score an early political win.

Jobs And Industry Move To The Centre Stage

If welfare was one pillar of the Budget, employment was the other.

The BJP had campaigned heavily on promises of job creation and industrial revival. Monday's Budget attempted to translate those promises into policy.

The government announced a development-focused push worth Rs 40,000 crore and reiterated plans to bring a new industrial policy aimed at attracting investment and generating employment.

The emphasis reflects a broader attempt by the new administration to address one of Bengal's longest-running economic challenges - attracting large-scale private investment.

Industry bodies had sought measures to improve ease of doing business and strengthen infrastructure during pre-budget consultations with the government.

A Strong Infrastructure Signal

The Budget also unveiled one of the biggest infrastructure announcements in recent years. The government proposed a second airport for the Kolkata region. The project is expected to come up on around 1,000 acres in Kalyani.

Alongside that, three new airfields have been proposed across the state. The move serves multiple objectives.

It aims to ease pressure on Kolkata's existing airport, improve regional connectivity and signal that the government wants to use infrastructure as a growth engine.

The Real Test: Can Bengal Attract Investment Again?

For many economists and industry watchers, this is the question that matters most.

The BJP government has repeatedly argued that Bengal needs a stronger industrial ecosystem to generate sustainable jobs. The Budget appears to reflect that thinking.

However, announcements are only the beginning.

Investors will closely watch how quickly the government implements promised reforms, whether land acquisition becomes smoother, and whether project approvals become faster in practice.

More Than A Budget, A Political Statement

This Budget was never just about numbers. It was the first opportunity for Bengal's new BJP government to define itself after coming to power.

In a major decision, the state government cut madrasa education funds from Rs 5,713 crore to Rs 2,165 crore. The minority affairs budget was also slashed sharply. Following the budget, TMC slammed the Suvendu government over the cuts.

The strategy appears carefully balanced. Welfare remains intact. Government employees have been rewarded. Industry has been promised reforms. Infrastructure projects have been unveiled. Jobs have been placed at the centre of the narrative.

The Budget sends a clear message that the government wants to project itself as both welfare-oriented and growth-focused.