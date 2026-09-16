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Man Stabbed To Death, Another Injured After Fight At Delhi Liquor Shop: Cops

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victims had an argument with some people while they were walking on the road, following which they were attacked with knives, he said.

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Man Stabbed To Death, Another Injured After Fight At Delhi Liquor Shop: Cops
The injured man is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. (Representatioanal)

 A man was allegedly stabbed to death and another injured following an argument near a liquor shop in northwest Delhi's Kanhaiya Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Bhawani Prasad, while the injured man was identified as Asaram, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and found the two men lying injured on the road.

"The (police) staff stopped an autorickshaw and rushed both men to a hospital after people present nearby allegedly did not come forward to help," a police official said.

Doctors declared Prasad dead, while Asaram was admitted for treatment.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victims had an argument with some people while they were walking on the road, following which they were attacked with knives, he said.

The exact reason behind the dispute and the number of people involved in the attack are yet to be ascertained. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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