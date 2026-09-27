Delhi Cop Thrashed With Baseball Bat After Argument, Gets 5 Stiches Near Eye

A Delhi Police head constable has been allegedly assaulted while he was returning home after work following an argument with some men at a shop in the Mangolpuri area.

The cop, Krishna, said the incident took place around 12:15 AM on September 23. He said that his wife was unwell and had asked him to pick up a cold drink on his way back home.

Krishna, who is posted at the Aman Vihar police station, said that while he was buying a cold drink from a shop near a petrol pump in Mangolpuri, some boys misbehaved with him.

"I scolded them and chased them away. As I left with the cold drink, 7-8 boys came and thrashed me with baseball bat," he said in a video.

The attack was also caught on a CCTV.

He also said that his gold chain is missing after the attack.

"Maybe they snatched it," Krishna said.

"They also snatched my phone. But the police later recovered it," he added.

He also claimed that he later went to a police station in Vijay Vihar to get the first information report (FIR) filed, but they "refused" to do register it.

"They told me that the area where the fight took place does not come under Vijay Vihar police station. They are saying it comes under Mangolpuri police station," Krishna said.

He also alleged that the police officers there didn't lend him a mobile to make a call to his family.

"A head constable later gave me his phone to call my family," he said.

Krishna said that he has received five stiches near his eye.

"They also hit on my mouth and there is swelling in the jaw. I am not able to eat or chew anything," he said.

There was no immediate reaction from the police.