Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Announces Hostels For 10,000 Students In Delhi

The Delhi government is planning to build hostels for 10,000 students in the national capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the plan is aimed at providing students with safe, affordable and comfortable accommodation.The hostels will be built for both male and female students.

Who can use these hostels?

Students studying at colleges and universities in Delhi will be able to use the proposed hostel facilities, according to the Chief Minister.

The government has started discussions with the departments concerned and is looking for suitable locations for the project. Work is also underway to prepare a policy for the hostel scheme.

Hostels to focus on students' needs

The government plans to include the facilities students need for a comfortable stay. The hostels are intended to help students who come to Delhi from different parts of the country and need a safe place to live while studying.

The plan also aims to reduce students' concerns about accommodation and food so they can focus on their education.

First phase will cover 10,000 students

In a video shared on social media, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the first phase of the project will provide fully equipped hostel facilities for 10,000 students.

She added that work on the plan has already begun.

Government highlights student safety

Gupta said students come to Delhi to study and work towards a better future. She said the government's aim is to provide them with a safe and supportive environment where they can concentrate on their studies without worrying about accommodation.

The announcement comes amid concerns about the safety and condition of student accommodation in Delhi. The proposed hostels are expected to provide students with more affordable and safer housing options in the city.