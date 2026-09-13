Maruti Suzuki WagonR Facelift Spied Testing With New Design Cues - What To Expect

One of India's most popular hatchbacks could be heading for a major update. A heavily camouflaged test mule of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been spotted on public roads, with videos of the prototype circulating on social media and attracting significant attention. The sighting comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki is actively refreshing its lineup with updated powertrain options, having recently introduced new engines in models such as the Brezza and Baleno.

With the WagonR remaining a key volume driver for the brand, it could be next in line to receive a significant mechanical and feature upgrade. Despite the heavy camouflage, the test mule hints at several notable design changes for the next-generation WagonR.

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WagonR Facelift Prototype Design Changes Spotted

The prototype appears to feature a new headlamp setup and redesigned tail-lights, while a revised front grille is also expected. Although the test vehicle was seen running on steel wheels, likely indicating an early development model, it retains the WagonR's signature tall-boy silhouette and practical pull-type door handles. These updates point towards an evolutionary redesign that aims to refresh the hatchback's appearance.

WagonR Engine Change Expected

The WagonR is currently offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants, with prices ranging from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.24 lakh (ex-showroom). While only a marginal revision in pricing is expected with the update, the bigger change could come under the hood. The hatchback is currently available with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which also gets a factory-fitted CNG option, and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol unit.

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Along with practicality, fuel efficiency has long been one of the WagonR's biggest strengths. The CNG variant returns an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 34.05 km/kg, making it one of the most fuel-efficient cars in its segment.

Underbody CNG Option?

The latter could be replaced by Maruti Suzuki's newer three-cylinder engine that already powers models such as the Swift and Baleno. It remains unclear whether the updated WagonR will adopt the brand's newer underbody-mounted CNG tank setup, which is available with Brezza and Victoris. Although Maruti Suzuki has not officially confirmed any details, the road tests suggest that an updated WagonR could be in the pipeline.

Hatchback Market Shrinking? Why WagonR Still Holds Importance To Maruti Suzuki

The WagonR has been one of Maruti Suzuki's most important products in India, serving as a volume driver for over 25 years. Since its launch in 1999. WagonR has retained its practical tall-boy design and affordability. With more than 35 lakh units produced and its position as India's best-selling passenger vehicle across multiple financial years, the WagonR has played a key role in expanding Maruti Suzuki's customer base among first-time buyers, families and fleet operators.