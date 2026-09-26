Tata Aeris Variants, Features Detailed For Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rival Buyers

Tata Motors has introduced the Aeris in India with a wide range of variants aimed at catering to different buyer requirements and budgets at a starting price of Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as a competitor to models such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze, the new sedan is available in five trims: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative, and Accomplished. Buyers can choose between petrol and CNG powertrains, with both manual and AMT gearbox options offered across the range. Here's a closer look at what each Tata Aeris variant brings to the table.

Tata Aeris Smart

The Smart variant serves as the entry point to the Aeris lineup but comes equipped with several essential comfort and safety features. It gets a 12.7cm digital instrument cluster, six airbags, fabric seat upholstery and a connected lightbar design element.

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Other highlights include electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors with integrated turn indicators, four power windows and a height-adjustable driver's seat. Safety features such as ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, rear parking sensors and speed-sensitive auto door locks are standard.

The variant also comes with manual air conditioning, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, rear headrests, a day/night inside rear-view mirror and a digital cluster with Bluetooth audio support. Steering-mounted audio controls, two speakers and a central locking system with a flip key are also part of the package.

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Tata Aeris Pure

Stepping up to the Pure variant adds several convenience and technology-focused upgrades. A 20.32cm floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto takes centre stage, complemented by a four-speaker audio setup.

The Pure trim also gains an HD reverse parking camera, rear AC vents and a 65W USB-C charging port at the front. On the safety front, it adds electronic stability control with traction control, hill-hold assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Additional features include a rear centre armrest with cup holders, follow-me-home headlamps, a rear defogger and a shark-fin antenna integrated with GPS functionality.

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Tata Aeris Pure+

The Pure+ variant further enhances comfort and convenience with a larger 20.03cm touchscreen infotainment system. It also introduces cruise control and a front armrest with storage.

Wheel size varies depending on the powertrain. Petrol versions receive 15-inch wheels, while CNG variants are equipped with 14-inch wheels. It is worth noting that the cruise control feature is not available on the CNG AMT version.

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Tata Aeris Creative

The Creative trim marks a significant jump in features and premium equipment. It comes with a 360-degree camera system featuring 3D views, LED connected tail lamps and LED headlamps with daytime running lights.

Comfort features include automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, passive entry and passive start, leatherette upholstery and a cooled glove box. The variant also gets auto-folding ORVMs and a blind-view monitor for added convenience.

Technology additions include wireless smartphone charging, a dashcam recorder and a 65W rear USB-C charging port.

Tata Aeris Accomplished

Sitting at the top of the range, the Accomplished variant offers the most feature-rich experience in the Aeris lineup. It retains features such as the 360-degree camera, connected LED tail lamps, blind-view monitor and cooled glove box from the Creative trim.

Key additions include ventilated leatherette front seats, a dual smartphone charging deck with wireless charging capability and a premium dual-tone cabin theme. The top-spec model also gets a larger 26.03cm touchscreen infotainment system, a dual-tone black roof and an enhanced interior ambience aimed at buyers seeking a more premium experience.

With multiple variants covering a wide range of price points and feature requirements, the Tata Aeris offers buyers a choice between practical entry-level equipment and more premium technology-focused packages, making it a strong contender in the compact sedan segment.