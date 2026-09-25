Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Gets With MotoGP-Inspired Graphics

Ducati has refreshed the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak for 2027 with a new racing-inspired livery developed by Ducati Centro Stile in collaboration with Drudi Performance. Drawing visual cues from the Ducati Desmosedici GP MotoGP machine and Panigale V4 R World Superbike racer, the new finish reinforces the sport-tourer's performance-focused identity while leaving its mechanical package largely unchanged.

Racing-Inspired Visual Updates

The updated Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak receives a sharper paint scheme that reflects Ducati's factory racing colours and design language. Carbon-fibre elements, including the front mudguard and beak, remain part of the package, along with Ducati Corse badging, a smoked windscreen, a V4-branded seat and gold-anodised Ohlins fork sliders. A road-legal titanium Akrapovic silencer continues to provide a visual and mechanical link to Ducati's competition motorcycles.

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Beyond the new graphics, Ducati's Factory Made programme gives buyers more scope for personalisation. Available options include red forged wheels with matching red or black brake callipers, alternative seat heights, extra carbon-fibre components, auxiliary lights and a full luggage setup with panniers and a top box. This allows owners to configure the Pikes Peak either as a sharper sports crossover or a more practical long-distance tourer.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Updates

The Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak remains Ducati's most road-focused interpretation of the Multistrada formula. Unlike the standard Multistrada V4's 19-inch front wheel, it uses a 17-inch front wheel, helping deliver quicker steering and a more sporting feel on tarmac. The motorcycle also gets five-spoke forged aluminium wheels, a single-sided swingarm and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, sized 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 190/55 ZR17 at the rear.

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Its riding position is distinct from that of the conventional V4. The footpegs are positioned higher and farther back for greater cornering clearance, while the handlebars sit lower, narrower, and flatter. These changes are designed to make the Pikes Peak feel more involved through fast corners without abandoning the everyday usability expected of a Multistrada.

Engine And Chassis Package

Power comes from Ducati's 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine, producing 167 bhp at 10,750rpm and 123.8 Nm at 9,000rpm. The engine retains its MotoGP-derived counter-rotating crankshaft, while the Pikes Peak-specific Race Riding Mode uses a revised rev-limiter strategy to support smoother high-rpm gear changes. The quickshifter receives its own calibration.

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Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension offers 170 mm of travel at both ends. Ducati's Electronic Combined Braking System can also add rear-brake pressure when the rider applies the front brake.

Technology And Availability

The electronics suite includes IMU-assisted cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, engine-brake control, vehicle hold control and five riding modes: Race, Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet. Front and rear radar are standard, supporting Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection and Forward Collision Warning.