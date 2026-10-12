2027 Volvo EX90 Launched At Rs 1.26 Crore, Deliveries Begin In January

Volvo India has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of the EX90, its new flagship electric SUV, priced at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). Built on Volvo's dedicated SPA2 electric vehicle architecture, the EX90 serves as an all-electric counterpart to the XC90 and takes its place at the top of the brand's EV range in India, above the EX30 and EC40. The Swedish automaker is also set to strengthen its premium EV lineup further with the launch of the flagship ES90 electric sedan next quarter.

READ | Ranveer Singh Buys BMW i7, Becomes Second Electric Car In Convoy After Hummer EV

The EX90 blends Volvo's understated Scandinavian design language with a technology-rich cabin. Exterior highlights include the brand's signature Thor's Hammer LED headlamps, a closed-off grille, flush door handles and distinctive C-shaped LED tail lamps. Inside, the flagship SUV is expected to offer a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver's display, a premium Bowers & Wilkins audio setup and a suite of advanced driver assistance features.

Internationally, the EX90 is available with multiple powertrain options, but the India-spec model is likely to arrive in a fully loaded guise featuring a 106 kWh battery pack and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. This setup develops 462 bhp and 670 Nm of torque.

READ | Skoda Kushaq Gets Price Hike Of Up To Rs 20,000

The EX90 will be offered in India in a single, fully loaded specification. Charging duties are handled by an 11kW AC charger, which takes around 11 hours to replenish the battery from 0 to 100 per cent.

Volvo claims the EX90 can travel up to 625 km on a single charge under the WLTP test cycle, while testing under Indian driving conditions has yielded a higher claimed range of 724 km. The flagship electric SUV also supports ultra-fast DC charging of up to 350kW, allowing the battery to be replenished from 10 to 80 percent in around 22 minutes under optimal conditions.

READ | Volvo EX90 First Drive Review: A New Chapter For Volvo, But Is It the Right One?

The flagship SUV features a 14.5-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen with Google built-in, a fully digital instrument cluster and connected-car technology backed by 5G-enabled over-the-air updates. Powering its digital ecosystem are NVIDIA computing hardware and Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit platforms, which also support the SUV's advanced driver assistance systems and enhanced in-car experience.

The Volvo EX90 enters the luxury electric SUV segment, where it will take on rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Kia EV9 and BMW iX.