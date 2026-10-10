Ranveer Singh Buys BMW i7, Becomes Second Electric Car In Convoy After Hummer EV

BMW India recently launched the 7 Series in the Indian market with ICE and electric powertrains. At the time, the Bavarian automaker also named Ranveer Singh as its new brand ambassador. Now, videos have surfaced on social media showing the Bollywood superstar taking delivery of his brand-new BMW i7. It seems the actor has bought the electric car worth over Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom), and it is not a gift from the brand.

Ranveer Singh Cars

Besides the new luxurious electric sedan, Ranveer Singh also owns the GMC Hummer EV, which stands out because of its massive size and capabilities like crab walk. The garage also houses models like Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, Range Rover, Aston Martin Rapide S, and more. In the videos shared on social media, the convoy also has a Toyota Fortuner.

BMW 7 Series Owners In Bollywood

Because of its luxurious nature, the sedan is a popular choice among Bollywood celebrities. It finds a home in the garages of actors like Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Jeetendra, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, and others.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched In India At Rs 36.51 Lakh

Ranveer Singh's BMW i7

BMW i7 range opens with the 50 xDrive M Sport, which produces 455hp and 600Nm. BMW quotes a 0-100 kmph time of 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 210 kmph. Its 112.5kWh battery delivers a claimed WLTP range of 728km, 125km more than the outgoing model.

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At the other end of the line-up, the i7 M70 xDrive develops 680 hp and 1,015 Nm in Sport mode. Using Sport Boost raises torque to 1,100 Nm. BMW says the performance version can reach 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph. Its claimed WLTP range is 686 km. It could not be verified which of these variants Ranveer Singh has bought.

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To match Ranveer Singh's opulent lifestyle, the cabin receives substantial technology. A full-width BMW Panoramic Vision display projects information along the lower edge of the windscreen, replacing the conventional driver's instrument display. The centre touchscreen measures 17.9 inches and runs BMW Operating System X; a separate 14.6-inch screen serves the front passenger.

Rear-seat passengers get a 31.3-inch entertainment screen, while powered doors remain part of the equipment list. The sound system is supplied by Bowers & Wilkins and supports Dolby Atmos.

Other features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air updates, connected-car services and advanced driver-assistance systems. Comfort equipment comprises powered ottomans and seats with power adjustment, heating, ventilation, and massage functions.