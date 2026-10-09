JSW Combat SUV India Debut Set For December 3

JSW Motors is set to enter India's passenger vehicle segment with the debut of the Combat SUV on December 3. The first product of the automaker, christened Combat, is based on the Jetour T2 already on sale in the international market. The SUV will likely be assembled in India at the manufacturer's facility. It will bring a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a boxy design and might be positioned as a lifestyle SUV.

JSW Combat: Design

The JSW Combat SUV will come with a wide and fairly flat bonnet. It will be paired with rectangular headlamp housings. At the back, it gets an enclosed spare-wheel cover, vertically stacked tail-lamps and a chunky rear bumper. All of these design elements give it the personality of a lifestyle SUV. It is often compared to the legendary Defender in terms of appearance.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched In India At Rs 36.51 Lakh

JSW Combat: Dimensions

Taking the overseas Jetour T2's stated dimensions as a guide, the JSW Combat is likely to be around 4,785 mm long, 2,006 mm wide and 1,870 mm tall. It gets a wheelbase of 2,800 mm. In simple terms, the Combat may look bigger and broader, but the Thar Roxx could offer a little more usable cabin length for its size.

Indian-market dimensions may vary slightly from the global T2. Earlier spy images give a fair sense of the SUV's stance, but differences in parking position, ground level, and camera angle make an exact comparison difficult.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition Fully Leaked Before Launch

JSW Combat: Interior, Features

Inside, the Combat is expected to mirror the global Jetour T2's clean dashboard design. It is likely to feature a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.6-inch digital instrument cluster and a four-spoke steering wheel carrying JSW branding.

The global T2 comes with a 12-speaker audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a 540-degree camera, powered and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and adaptive cruise control. The JSW Combat is expected to offer a broadly similar equipment package.

Also Read: Video: Chennai Road Cave-In Swallows Hyundai Exter; What The Driver Could Have Done

JSW Combat: Powertrain

Power is likely to come from a 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine working with two electric motors and an 18.4 kWh battery. In the global Jetour T2, this plug-in hybrid system delivers a combined 360 hp and 610 Nm, sent to the front wheels through a 3-speed dedicated hybrid gearbox.

Although the T2 is sold with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive overseas, the Combat is expected to be offered only with front-wheel drive.

The 18.4kWh battery in the global-spec T2 is claimed to deliver 90km of electric range on the NEDC cycle. With a 6.6kW AC charger, it can go from 30 to 100 percent charge in roughly three hours. A 50kW DC fast charger can raise the charge level from 30 to 80 percent in a claimed 27 minutes. The T2's total driving range is rated at 1,200km, though the final specifications for the JSW Combat are still to be confirmed.