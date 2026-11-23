For nearly two decades, the Toyota Fortuner has been the undisputed king of the D-segment ladder-frame SUV segment in India. It has built its reputation on reliability, strong resale value, a bulletproof diesel engine, and unmatched road presence. Yet, every king eventually faces a new challenger. Enter the JSW Combat. While it remains to be seen whether the new SUV can replicate the Fortuner's sales success, it appears to have several ingredients that could make buyers take a long, hard look away from Toyota's long-standing favourite.

Here are five reasons why the JSW Combat could emerge as one of the strongest threats the Fortuner has faced in years.

1. Hybrid Powertrain Could Be Better Future-Proofed Than Fortuner's Diesel

With the arrival of the Jetour T2-based JSW Combat, Toyota Fortuner's biggest strength might become one of its biggest challenges. With a diesel powertrain at its core, buyers in regions such as NCR must contend with the 10-year diesel vehicle rule. Since the Combat SUV is expected to arrive with a hybrid setup, it could offer longer ownership flexibility, lower running costs, and potential regulatory advantages. For many urban buyers, that alone could be a compelling reason to look beyond the Fortuner.

2. The Fortuner's Cabin Is Beginning To Show Its Age

Despite multiple updates, the Fortuner's interior still lacks the wow factor found in many newer SUVs. Buyers spending close to Rs 50 lakh increasingly expect large screens, connected-car technology, ADAS features, premium materials, and a more digital user experience. Therefore, the JSW Combat SUV has the opportunity to position itself as the more modern and technology-rich alternative.

3. Presence To Match Or Even Beat A Fortuner

Few vehicles command road presence like the Fortuner. Yet the Combat's boxy proportions, upright stance, wide track, and rugged styling could make it even more imposing. In India, where SUV buyers value visual dominance almost as much as capability, the Combat's design alone could attract significant attention.

4. It Could Undercut The Fortuner On Price

Toyota's pricing strategy has pushed top-end Fortuner variants well into luxury-SUV territory. If JSW manages to price the Combat aggressively, it could offer buyers more technology, a hybrid powertrain, and greater exclusivity for similar or lower money. That would make it a serious value proposition. Considering the reports, the JSW Combat could go on sale for a starting price of around Rs 35 lakh, ex-showroom.

5. It's Already A Globally Proven Product

Unlike many all-new nameplates, the Combat isn't stepping into the spotlight without credentials. Sold across the world as the Jtour T2, the SUV has already built a reputation in international markets, giving it an advantage over completely untested rivals. Buyers would be getting a product with a global track record rather than taking a gamble on a brand-new platform.