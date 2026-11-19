Fresh images of the JSW Combat have appeared online days before JSW Motors' India debut on December 3. The SUV, the brand's first model, is a plug-in hybrid based on the Jetour T2 sold in international markets. The latest pictures show the Combat during what appears to be an official shoot.

JSW Combat: Design

The most visible change from the T2 is the 'COMBAT' lettering on the front grille, replacing the 'JETOUR' badging seen on the international model. JSW Motors' own logo is not visible in the images.

READ | PUC Certificate Rules Revised: Check Validity Period For BS-I, BS-III & BS-VI Vehicles

Beyond the grille, the Combat looks close to the Jetour T2. The LED headlamps, fog lamps and front bumper appear unchanged, while the test vehicle is finished in Aqua Green, a colour also offered in markets such as South Africa.

The T2 follows a boxy, upright SUV design with a monocoque construction rather than a ladder-frame chassis. It measures 4.7 metres in length and 2 metres in width, making it larger in footprint than the Tata Safari. Despite its size, it is a five-seater.

READ | BMW R 12 G/S Launched In India; Priced At Rs 25.40 Lakh

JSW Combat: Cabin

The Combat's interior is expected to remain broadly similar to the T2's, with JSW-specific branding likely to be the main difference. The dashboard is expected to feature a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.6-inch digital driver's display and a four-spoke steering wheel.

The expected feature list includes a 12-speaker sound system, panoramic sunroof, 540-degree camera, powered and ventilated front seats, and ambient lighting. JSW has not yet confirmed the final India-spec feature list.

READ | Why Doesn't GTA 6 Have Real Cars? Here's What Rockstar Co-founder Said

JSW Combat: Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

The Combat is likely to use a 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine paired with two electric motors and an 18.4 kWh battery pack. Based on the T2 plug-in hybrid, the combined output could be 360 hp and 610 Nm, sent to the front wheels through a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission.

The T2's plug-in hybrid version has a claimed electric-only range of 90 km under the NEDC cycle. JSW has not officially confirmed whether the India-spec Combat will retain the same figures.

READ | GTA 6 Car Guide: How To Own, Repair, And Sell Vehicles In Game

The Combat will be assembled at JSW Motors' upcoming manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. The company has not announced a launch price or delivery timeline, but expectations place the SUV at around Rs 40 lakh, ex-showroom.