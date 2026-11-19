BMW Motorrad has launched the R 12 G/S in India at an introductory price of Rs 25.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available only in the Pro variant as a completely built-up unit (CBU), with deliveries beginning immediately.

The R 12 G/S draws its inspiration from the BMW R 80 G/S, which entered series production in 1980. It combines a boxer engine and shaft drive with an enduro-focused chassis, long-travel suspension and cross-spoke wheels.

BMW R12 G/S: Boxer Engine

Power comes from an air/oil-cooled 1,170 cc boxer engine that produces 109 hp at 7,000 rpm and 115 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine uses a 101 mm bore and 73 mm stroke, and is paired with a left-side exhaust system featuring a high-mounted rear silencer.

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The motorcycle uses a tubular steel spaceframe with a bolted-on rear frame. A 21-inch front wheel is standard, while the Enduro Package adds an 18-inch rear wheel. Both wheel sets use cross-spoke designs intended for off-road use.

Suspension consists of a fully adjustable 45 mm upside-down telescopic fork with 210mm of travel at the front, and a Paralever swingarm with a fully adjustable spring strut offering 200mm of travel at the rear.

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BMW R12 G/S: Enduro-focused Package

The standard Enduro Package includes eight additional equipment items. These cover off-road tyres, enduro footrests, an engine guard and handlebar risers, along with a 20mm handlebar riser.

Other equipment includes an LED headlamp with X-shaped lighting elements, a centrally mounted round instrument cluster, a 12V power socket and two steel lashing points on the rear frame.

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BMW R12 G/S: Riding Modes, Safety

The R 12 G/S comes with Rain, Road and Enduro riding modes as standard. The Enduro Package adds the Enduro Pro mode.

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and engine drag torque control (MSR) are standard. DTC can be switched off for off-road riding, giving riders more control over rear-wheel slip.

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Braking is handled by twin 310 mm front discs with two-piston floating calipers and a 265 mm rear disc with a two-piston floating caliper. BMW Motorrad ABS Pro is standard and provides ABS-assisted braking while the motorcycle is leaned into corners.

The Comfort Package includes Shift Assistant Pro, which allows clutchless gear changes across most load and speed ranges. Other features include an adaptive headlight as part of Headlight Pro, Hill Start Control, cruise control and heated grips.