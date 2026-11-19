Lamborghini has unveiled the Temerario Spyder, the open-top version of its hybrid supercar, at events in Sant'Agata Bolognese and Los Angeles. It keeps the Temerario coupe's 907 hp hybrid powertrain but adds a fully electric retractable hardtop, a first for a Lamborghini Spyder.

Rather than treating the Spyder as a coupe with the roof removed, Lamborghini designed it as a standalone open-top model. The result is a car that promises the same handling character as the fixed-roof Temerario, despite the added complexity of a folding hardtop.

Lamborghini Temerario Spyder: Design

Conventional retractable hardtops are usually heavy and awkward to package. Lamborghini has avoided the usual compromise by storing the roof vertically behind the seats instead of folding it rearward or beneath the engine cover.

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That layout lowers the centre of gravity by 3 mm compared with the roof-closed configuration, while keeping the weight distribution unchanged between the front and rear axles. Lamborghini says a traditional stowage system would raise the centre of gravity by 7mm and shift it rearward by 11 mm.

The roof operates through ten electric actuators, with no conventional electro-hydraulic circuitry. It can be raised or lowered at speeds of up to 49 kmph, and an electronically adjustable rear window lets occupants control airflow and the amount of engine noise entering the cabin.

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Lamborghini Temerario Spyder: Powertrain

Under the engine cover sits a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 paired with three axial-flux electric motors. One motor sits at the rear, while two are mounted on the front axle.

The combined output is 907 hp and 800 Nm of torque. The V8 alone produces 789 hp and revs to 10,000 rpm, with the limit extending to 10,250 rpm when Launch Control is engaged.

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Lamborghini claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.8 seconds and 0-200 kmph in 7.3 seconds. Top speed is rated at 343 kmph. The car uses an electrified all-wheel-drive system and offers five driving modes: Citta, Strada, Sport, Corsa and Corsa ESC Off, along with Recharge, Hybrid and Performance hybrid strategies. A three-level Drift Mode allows controlled oversteer.

Lamborghini Temerario Spyder: Cabin

Inside, the Spyder offers 46mm more legroom, 22mm more headroom and 9mm more shoulder and elbow room than the Huracan EVO Spyder. A three-level neck warmer can reach 113 degrees Fahrenheit, while revised suspension tuning is said to reduce secondary vibrations over uneven surfaces by 20 percent.

Optional extras include an Akrapovic titanium exhaust that weighs 11.40kg and is 12 percent lighter than the standard system. Braking comes from a CCB Plus carbon-ceramic setup with 410 mm front discs and 390 mm rear discs.