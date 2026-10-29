Watch: Dubai-Based Real Estate Firm Gifts Employee Rs 4 Crore Lamborghini Urus

A Dubai real estate firm has caught social media's attention for gifting one of its top-performing employees a Lamborghini Urus. Daban Othman, the founder and CEO of Richkey Properties, gifted the luxury car to Natalia Chavez, the real estate superagent who managed to close over $500 million in sales over two years. The video of Othman surprising Chavez, who was only expecting an award on the night, has since gone viral across different social media platforms.

The car was presented during the company's third anniversary gala and awards night. Chavez was named the company's Top Performer of 2026 and called on stage to receive her trophy from the company's CEO.

The video begins with Chavez being announced the company's top performer of the year and being handed the prize. However, before she could return to her seat, Othman stopped her.

"Natalia, Natalia! Where are you going? You think we are finished? We are not finished yet, guys. I have something to show you. Are you ready?" said Othman.

Celebrating her unstoppable run across the first three quarters, Chavez was surprised by Othman with a countdown and a ribbon-cutting revealing a luxury blue Lamborghini. The brand-new car capped off an eventful night for Chavez, where she walked away with four major awards as well.

"This is what happens when you perform at Richkey! Big wins, bigger dreams. Congratulations @natalia_propiedades_dubai ! You earned this," the accompanying video was captioned.

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Chavez reflected on her growth, stating that she knew this was the place to go to new places in her career. She dominated the field by securing third place for Q1, followed by top performer titles for Q2, Q3, and the overall top performer of 2026.

The price of a Lamborghini Urus in Dubai ranges from AED 900,000 to AED 1,550,000 (Rs 2.3 crore to 4 crore).