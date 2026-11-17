Can an electric motorcycle offer serious performance without becoming difficult to manage in everyday conditions? That is one of the questions the new Ultraviolette X-47 Venom sets out to answer.

With a claimed weight reduction of around 20kg, a new electrical architecture and more performance on tap, it brings a substantial update to the X-47 Crossover.

We rode it on the track and public roads to find out whether these changes translate into a meaningful improvement.

Design and Features

The X-47 Venom is an evolution of the X-47 Crossover rather than an entirely new motorcycle. It retains the familiar crossover silhouette, steel trellis frame and much of the existing hardware. The overall design, therefore, will be familiar to anyone who has seen its predecessor. The more significant changes are beneath the bodywork, where Ultraviolette has introduced its new VX-100 electrical architecture, along with an updated motor, motor controller and battery technology.

READ | Norton Atlas GT, Manx R Motorcycles Patented In India Ahead Of Launch

At the heart of this update is the new LightFury motor, which the company claims is 25 per cent lighter and offers twice the power density. The in-house motor controller has also been redesigned. It is more compact, offers three times the power density. Ultraviolette has also revised its battery technology, claiming improvements in energy density, charging speed and cooling performance.

There are two battery pack options: 7.5kWh and 11kWh. The claimed IDC range stands at 227km and 343km, respectively. The motorcycle produces a claimed peak power of around 40hp, and has a top speed of 155km/h. Ultraviolette claims a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 5.9 seconds.

The X-47 Venom is offered in four variants: Venom, Venom+, Venom Recon and Venom Recon+. Prices start at Rs 2.65 lakh and go up to Rs 3.99 lakh, ex-showroom. However, the equipment list varies considerably across the range, making the choice of variant an important part of the buying decision.

The entry-level Venom gets the smaller 7.5kWh battery, a standard charger, three levels of regenerative braking and basic connectivity. Dual-channel ABS, Dynamic Stability Control, park assist and hill hold are also part of its equipment list. The two Recon variants get the larger 11kWh battery and Ultraviolette's Hypersense radar-based safety technology. This brings features such as blind-spot detection, lane-change assist, overtake alert and rear-collision warning. The Recon gets an integrated front dashcam, while the Recon+ adds a rear dashcam, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and Violette AI.

A seven-inch touchscreen display and cruise control are among the key features available across the range, although equipment depends on the variant. Higher versions also offer up to ten levels of regenerative braking. It is worth looking closely at the feature list before choosing, as the entry-level model misses out on several of the technology-led additions that distinguish the more expensive versions.

Performance and Ride Experience

The claimed weight reduction is one of the most noticeable changes when riding the X-47 Venom. The motorcycle feels more manageable than its predecessor, particularly when changing direction through corners. It is more willing to lean and feels easier to position through tighter sections on the track. That said, it is still a fairly heavy motorcycle, and the difference is not enough to make its mass disappear altogether.

Acceleration is strong, especially in Ballistic mode, where the power delivery feels more immediate. The motorcycle gathers speed quickly and has enough performance to keep the ride engaging on the track. Out on public roads, the weight becomes more apparent at lower speeds, but it does not make the motorcycle particularly difficult to handle.

The suspension setup strikes a reasonable balance between absorbing imperfections on city roads and maintaining composure at higher speeds. The brakes offer good bite, while the multiple regenerative braking settings allow riders to adjust the level of deceleration when rolling off the throttle. These settings add another layer of control, although their usefulness will depend on individual riding preferences.

READ | 2027 Honda Africa Twin Gets Three Variants: Differences Explained

We also carried out a short range test to get an indication of how the displayed range estimate behaved during our ride. We started with 83 per cent battery charge, with the display showing 190km in Glide mode. Riding across all three modes, with regenerative braking set to Level 3, we covered 23km. At the end of the ride, the battery charge had dropped to 70 per cent.

Interestingly, the displayed range in Glide mode had fallen to 153km. This meant the estimated range had reduced by 37km against the 23km covered during the test. In other words, for every kilometre ridden, the displayed range estimate dropped by around 1.6km. This was a short test, however, and a longer ride under varied conditions would be needed to establish the motorcycle's actual real-world range.

READ | Tesla Extends Cybertruck Production Through End Of Summer 2027; Here's Why

Conclusion

The Ultraviolette X-47 Venom brings meaningful changes to the existing Crossover, particularly in its electrical architecture, motor and battery technology. The reduced weight is noticeable on the move, while the strong acceleration, composed suspension setup and regenerative braking options make for a reasonably engaging riding experience.

However, the variant strategy deserves careful consideration. The entry-level version keeps the essentials but misses out on several features that make the X-47 Venom stand apart. At the other end, the fully equipped Recon+ approaches the Rs 4 lakh mark. That creates a considerable gap between the entry-level and top-spec versions.

The X-47 Venom has the performance and technology to make an impression, but its appeal will depend on which variant you choose. The base model makes the proposition more accessible, while the higher versions bring the additional equipment. Ultimately, buyers will need to decide how much of that technology they actually need and whether the added features justify the step up.