Norton Atlas GT, Manx R Motorcycles Patented In India Ahead Of Launch

Norton's India plans appear to be taking shape. The TVS-owned British marque has patented the Atlas GT tourer and Manx R supersport in the country, a move that points to a possible local launch next year. The company has not confirmed either model's arrival. Design patents do not guarantee a launch, but they are usually filed when a manufacturer is preparing a model for a specific market.

Norton has already patented the Manx R in India, and the Atlas GT's inclusion suggests that TVS is evaluating both motorcycles for the domestic premium segment. Currently, the models are on sale in the international market. Among these, the Atlas is a middle-weight adventure tourer while the Manx R is a supersport.

READ | 2027 Honda Africa Twin Gets Three Variants: Differences Explained

TVS acquired Norton in 2020 and has since invested heavily in reviving the brand. The current Norton line-up spans the Atlas adventure family, the Manx naked and Manx R supersport, and a forthcoming 450cc Roadster, giving the company a broad ladder once Indian sales begin.

Norton Atlas GT

The Atlas GT is the more road-focused version of Norton's 585cc adventure platform. Unlike the standard Atlas, which uses wire-spoked wheels, the GT is expected to feature alloy wheels at both ends, positioning it as a long-distance tourer rather than a hardcore off-roader.

It is likely to use the same 585cc DOHC parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank. The motor produces 69 bhp at 9,300 rpm and 57.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm, sent through a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch and bi-directional quickshifter.

READ | Tesla Extends Cybertruck Production Through End Of Summer 2027; Here's Why

Shared Atlas hardware includes a 15.4-litre fuel tank, 845mm seat height, 220mm ground clearance, 1,465mm wheelbase, KYB fully adjustable USD forks with 180mm of travel, twin 320mm front discs and a 270mm rear disc. The 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination reinforces its road-leaning character.

The Atlas Apex, a higher specification version, adds electronic combined braking, heated grips, tyre-pressure monitoring, vehicle hold assist, an adjustable windscreen and cornering lights. An 8-inch TFT touchscreen with Bluetooth, navigation, GoPro controls, telematics and Norton Rider app integration is also part of the package.

Norton Manx R

At the other end of the range sits the Manx R, a 1,200cc V4 supersport designed to compete with the 200bhp superbike class. Its 72-degree V4 produces 206bhp at 11,500rpm and 130Nm at 9,000rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and bi-directional quickshifter.

READ | Hero MotoCorp Spotted Testing New Electric Streetfighter: Is It Vida UBX?

The electronics suite includes a six-axis IMU with wheelie control, traction control and slide control, along with multiple riding modes and an 8-inch TFT display. Brembo Hypure calipers and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V4 tyres, 120-section at the front and 200-section at the rear, underline its track-focused intent.

Norton offers the Manx R in Standard, Apex, Signature and First Edition trims. The Apex gains semi-active electronically adjustable Marzocchi suspension and OZ Racing forged wheels, while the Signature and First Edition add carbon-fibre bodywork and Robotox Bullet Pro carbon wheels.

Kerb weight varies from 210 kg for the Standard to 201 kg for the First Edition, which uses titanium components. Only 150 First Edition units will be built globally.