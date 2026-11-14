Hero MotoCorp Spotted Testing New Electric Streetfighter: Is It Vida UBX?

Hero MotoCorp appears to have moved its electric motorcycle programme from the show floor to Indian roads. Freshly surfaced test images point to a camouflaged streetfighter that closely resembles the Vida UBX prototype unveiled at EICMA 2026, although the identity of the test bike is not confirmed.

Details In Spy Shots

The motorcycle was spied with a rider and pillion, which makes its compact proportions easier to judge. Heavy camouflage still conceals most of the bodywork, but the overall silhouette, upright riding stance, and naked-street styling align with the UBX prototype shown in Milan.

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The clearest clue is the wheel design. The test bike's straight-spoke wheels lean toward the UBX rather than the VXZ, the other electric motorcycle concept Hero MotoCorp has been developing with Zero Motorcycles.

At the front, the test mule appears to carry a single LED projector headlamp and slim LED indicators. The instrument console also seems to double as a small flyscreen, a detail that matches the UBX prototype's design language.

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Vida UBX

Vida introduced the UBX at EICMA 2026 as its first electric motorcycle prototype, describing it as a "neo-naked urban explorer." It is an evolved version of the UBEX concept first displayed at EICMA 2025, and the latest test bike's streetfighter proportions fit that brief.

The UBX prototype uses a supermoto-inspired design, with an upside-down front fork, rear monoshock, chain drive and disc brakes at both ends. It also gets a colour TFT display and cruise control, although Hero has not said which of these features will remain unchanged on the India-spec motorcycle.

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Details That Could Carry Over

The production version is expected to keep the prototype's core hardware: USD telescopic forks up front, a rear monoshock, discs at both wheels and a battery pack mounted where a conventional motorcycle's engine would sit. The UBX prototype also features a mid-mounted electric motor, chain final drive and a distinctive swingarm.

Other visible prototype details include a single-piece seat with a rear step, all-LED lighting, protective bodywork, a beak-like structure beneath the headlamp and a large rear tyre hugger. The test motorcycle's TFT display and handlebar-mounted controls further suggest that Vida is retaining a relatively premium cockpit for its first electric motorcycle.

The details have not been officially announced yet. However, in its current form, the motorcycle seems to be moving closer to production.