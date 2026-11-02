Hero MotoCorp Sales Rise 16% In October 2026; VIDA Continues Strong Momentum

Hero MotoCorp reported a strong sales performance in October 2026, with total dispatches rising 16 per cent year-on-year to 7,34,403 units, compared to 6,35,808 units in the same month last year. The growth was driven by continued demand across both motorcycles and scooters, alongside the company's expanding electric mobility business. The festive season also boosted retail performance, with VAHAN registrations reaching 5,89,665 units during the month, reflecting healthy customer demand across Hero's portfolio.

A key highlight of the month was the continued growth of VIDA, Hero MotoCorp's electric mobility arm. VIDA recorded dispatches of 30,143 units in October and delivered an impressive 80 per cent year-on-year increase in retail sales. The brand's market share in India's electric two-wheeler segment improved to 13.6 per cent, up from 11.1 per cent during the corresponding period last year, underlining its growing presence in an increasingly competitive EV market.

READ | Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Breaks Cover; India Launch In Nov'26: Top Highlights

Hero's core domestic ICE business also delivered strong numbers. The company dispatched 6,75,017 motorcycles and scooters in October 2026, registering a 14 per cent year-on-year growth over the 5,90,806 units recorded in October 2025. Growth was supported by strong demand for its scooter range and entry-level 100cc motorcycles, segments that continue to account for a significant portion of two-wheeler sales in India.

October also saw Hero strengthen its premium motorcycle portfolio with the launch of the new Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 250R. The launches form part of the company's strategy to increase its presence in higher-displacement segments, where competition has intensified in recent years.

READ | Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted With TFT Screen, More Features

On the international front, Hero MotoCorp's Global Business reported dispatches of 29,319 units. The company highlighted strong retail momentum in key export markets such as Colombia and Bangladesh, while also pointing to an upcoming pipeline of scooters and premium motorcycles for overseas markets.

With double-digit growth across its ICE and EV businesses and improving traction in international markets, Hero MotoCorp appears to have carried strong festive-season momentum into the second half of FY2027.