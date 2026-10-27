Hero Karizma XMR 250 Spotted In Red Colour Ahead Of Launch

Hero MotoCorp's Karizma XMR 250 has surfaced again, this time in a red-dominant colour scheme at a dealership. Adding to the growing list of sightings ahead of its expected India launch. The latest spy shots offer a clear look at the fully-faired motorcycle in a shade not seen before. It has also heated up the speculation that the motorcycle might soon be launched in India.

Hero Karizma XMR 250: Design

Red covers much of the fuel tank, front fairing, and raised tail section, with white graphics on the fairing and a white front mudguard providing contrast. Black tank inserts and side panels break up the red bodywork, while Karizma lettering sits on the tank and prominent XMR graphics appear on the lower fairing.

READ | Land Rover Defender Gets Up To Rs 34 Lakh Cheaper As Local Assembly Begins

Black alloy wheels, black mirrors and gold-finished upside-down forks complete the look, with the motorcycle retaining its tall transparent windscreen, angular front lighting, fairing-mounted winglets and split-seat layout.

This makes it the third distinct colour scheme seen so far; the EICMA 2025 bike wore a predominantly white finish with red accents, while a July dealer sighting showed black with red highlights. Whether all three combinations will make it to the India launch line-up remains unannounced.

READ | Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Teased Ahead Of EICMA Debut

Hero Karizma XMR 250: Engine

The Hero Karizma XMR 250 is expected to use the same 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the Xtreme 250R, producing 30 hp at 9,250rpm and 25.3 Nm at 7,500rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The package includes a trellis frame, USD front forks, a rear monoshock and disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. Earlier reports also detailed a digital instrument console with connectivity and navigation support, though final India-spec equipment and variant details will only become clear at launch.

READ | E100 Flex-Fuel Rule Change Explained: What It Means For Car Owners

Features From EICMA 2025

The Karizma XMR 250 made its global debut at EICMA 2024 before appearing at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in 2025. Hero subsequently showcased an updated version at EICMA 2025, introducing ride-by-wire and cruise control.

Hero Karizma XMR 250: Rivals

Once launched, the motorcycle will compete against the recently launched Yamaha R2 in the Indian market, which comes at Rs 2.31 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from this, the list of rivals also includes the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and KTM RC 200 in the segment.