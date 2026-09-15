Large Road Presence, Small Sales: Breaking Down The Big-Bike Market In India

The Gurugram hit-and-run case, in which a woman motorist was allegedly chased, struck and dragged by a vehicle, has reignited concerns over road safety and aggressive driving on India's roads. As the incident sparked widespread outrage online, it also renewed discussions around the growing visibility of high-performance vehicles in public spaces and on social media. Despite the attention they command, premium motorcycles remain a tiny part of India's two-wheeler market, with bikes above 350cc accounting for only about 1.4 per cent of total sales.

More than 2 crore two-wheelers were sold in India in 2025-26, including 1.3 crore motorcycles, 81.2 lakh scooters and 5.2 lakh mopeds. Of the motorcycles sold during the year, 72.9 per cent were below 125cc, while another 15.6 per cent fell in the 125cc-200cc category. Motorcycles in the 200cc-350cc segment accounted for 10.1 per cent of sales. In other words, 98.6 per cent of all motorcycles sold in India were below 350cc.

Who Rules The Sub-350cc Motorcycle Market?

About 1.29 crore motorcycles below 350cc were sold in India in 2025-26, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Hero MotoCorp dominated the segment with a 42.5 per cent market share. Honda followed with 20.1 per cent, while Bajaj Auto accounted for 15.3 per cent and TVS Motor captured 11 per cent. Royal Enfield held a 7.9 per cent share, followed by Yamaha at three per cent.

A key reason behind the popularity of the sub-350cc segment is its favourable tax treatment. Motorcycles up to 350cc attract a GST rate of 18 per cent, compared with 40 per cent GST on higher-capacity motorcycles. The pricing advantage has prompted several manufacturers to focus on models below the threshold. Brands such as Triumph and KTM have expanded their offerings in the sub-350cc category to tap a much larger consumer base.

Leaders Of The Big-Bike Market

Motorcycles above 350cc account for just 1.4 per cent of India's motorcycle market. Even within this niche segment, sales are concentrated among a handful of players. Royal Enfield leads with a 46 per cent market share, while Bajaj Auto, including KTM, accounts for 42 per cent. Together, the two manufacturers command nearly 88 per cent of the segment. Hero MotoCorp, including Harley-Davidson models sold through its partnership, holds about 8.1 per cent. Aprilia, part of the Piaggio Group, accounts for 1.4 per cent, while Kawasaki, Honda, Triumph and Suzuki make up the remainder.

The numbers reveal a stark contrast between perception and reality. Powerful motorcycles may dominate social media feeds, weekend riding groups and online conversations, but they remain a tiny niche in a market overwhelmingly driven by practicality and affordability. For every premium motorcycle sold in India, dozens of commuter bikes leave showrooms. While incidents involving high-performance vehicles often attract disproportionate attention, the country's two-wheeler story continues to be written by the humble commuter motorcycle that millions rely on every day.