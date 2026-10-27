Land Rover Defender Gets Up To Rs 34 Lakh Cheaper As Local Assembly Begins

Land Rover's Defender 110 just got a whole lot more affordable in India. JLR has started assembling the SUV locally at its Pune facility via the completely knocked down (CKD) route, bringing the ex-showroom price down by around Rs 34 lakh.

What Changed

The locally assembled Defender 110 is offered in the X-Dynamic HSE trim with three engine options: a 350hp 3.0-litre diesel, a 400hp 3-litre petrol and a 300hp 2-litre turbo-petrol. Both the 3.0-litre diesel and 3.0-litre petrol variants are now priced at Rs 1.18 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi), down from Rs 1.52 crore for the fully imported models, a reduction of Rs 34 lakh. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol Defender 110 is now priced at Rs 99 lakh, down from Rs 1.13 crore, a drop of Rs 14 lakh.

READ | Hyundai Bayon Price List Out: 19 Variants From Rs 9.99 Lakh To Rs 18.15 Lakh

More Kit As Standard

The India-made Defender 110 2.0-litre petrol now gets features worth up to Rs 6.5 lakh as standard, which were earlier optional on the fully imported model. These include adaptive off-road cruise control, air suspension with adaptive dynamics, an interior rear-view mirror, three-zone climate control and an air purifier.

Headlight washer, spare wheel lock, body-coloured spare wheel cover, manual third-row seats, a front centre console refrigerator and 14-way electrically adjustable front seats with heating, cooling and memory functions are standard as well.

READ | Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Teased Ahead Of EICMA Debut

Bookings can be made both online and offline, with deliveries starting November 15. The Defender 90, 110 and 110 Octa will continue to be brought in as fully imported models.

JLR's India Footprint

JLR began manufacturing vehicles in India through a contract manufacturing agreement with Tata Motors in 2011. The Chakan facility in Pune was the company's first manufacturing facility outside the UK and has produced 10 JLR models for the Indian market.

READ | E100 Flex-Fuel Rule Change Explained: What It Means For Car Owners

While the Defender 110 will now be manufactured locally for Indian customers, production for global markets will continue at JLR's facility in Nitra, Slovakia. The Slovakian plant will continue to build other Defender body styles, including the Defender 90 and Defender 130, as well as the high-performance Defender Octa.